Dillon Gabriel Proves Height To Be Non-Factor During Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns and teams across the NFL kicked off their rookie minicamp on May 9. Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was seen taking the field for the first time for practice since the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite being the quarterback for a team that went undefeated in the regular season, the former Ducks’ quarterback was drafted in the third round. A belief is that his draft stock was lower due to his height. Gabriel is 5-11, but if he was around 6-3, there is an idea that he would have been a first-round pick.
Despite these reports and comments about the rookie, Gabriel is already showing the Browns that his height is not an issue. In just one practice, Gabriel is demonstrating his accuracy as a passer. Gabriel was seen throwing a dot to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the back of the endzone.
According to Browns’ broadcaster Nathan Zegura, Gabriel was the team’s No. 2 quarterback in the class, behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Gabriel falling to the third round helped the Browns bring in top players while still landing one of their top quarterbacks.
The quarterbacks in this year's draft class have been a major conversation around the NFL. Despite drafting Gabriel in the third round, the Browns selected former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Heading into rookie minicamp, and what will be continuing until September, is the conversation around which quarterback will be higher on the depth chart.
On the first day of practices, Gabriel earned first rep over Sanders. With both quarterbacks coming into a crowded quarterback room, this led to questions on whether it meant anything regarding the roster status.
“Yeah I wouldn’t look into really anything,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend going through the spring, I mean we don’t too close attention to who’s in there first.”
Heading into a quarterback room with Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Deshaun Watson, all eyes will be on who is getting more reps in practices. With several months before the season begins, it will be difficult to gain information on who is higher on the depth chart based on reps. The Cleveland Browns plan on giving every quarterback on the roster a chance.
“They’re going to give these guys a shot. They are very high in Dillon Gabriel. That’s a player that I had earmarked going into the draft. Was hearing from other teams that the Browns low-key really like him. He’s a smaller player, so he didn’t have a high draft status, but they loved the way he plays the position so we’ll see if he can make a little move here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.
In 2024, Gabriel passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions, finishing the year with a 72.9 completion percentage. The former Ducks quarterback also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite his height, Gabriel is an accurate passer, a good decision-maker, and a strong athlete, looking to prove that once again in the NFL.