Dillon Gabriel's Next Test In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
With the Cleveland Browns’ training camp kicking off, all eyes are on rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the competition for a roster spot. The former Oregon Ducks player will have to step up throughout training camp and the preseason, as he is in a tough quarterback competition.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett and signed veteran Joe Flacco. The team went on to select Gabriel in the third round of the draft, then former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. This has led to speculation on which quarterback will not only start, but who could be cut or traded ahead of the season.
Preseason Importance For Gabriel
The next test for Gabriel is training camp and preseason. The Browns have one of the largest quarterback competitions in the league. NFL insider Mike Garafolo compared the Browns' training camp to a second draft for the quarterback competition.
“You’re not keeping four quarterbacks, you’ve got four on the roster here. So you’ve got those two, you traded for Kenny Pickett, to then just get rid of him doesn’t make much sense. You could have four quarterbacks in the building, just not necessarily on the roster,” Garafolo said.
It is going to be a challenge for the Browns to keep all four quarterbacks on the roster throughout the season, especially if returning veteran Deshaun Watson returns following his achilles injury. With the team trading for Pickett, he seems like the unlikely candidate to be cut; he could be a future trade option, but ahead of the season, while anything is possible, it does not seem likely.
Following the notion that Flacco is the projected starter, the odds are that the player who could get cut is either Gabriel or Sanders. Though the Browns could want to keep both rookies, there is a chance the players would not pass through waivers, landing with another team instead of Cleveland’s practice squad.
MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football
MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take
MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
“Which of those rookies can put stuff on tape in the preseason that makes it hard for the Browns to then subject one of them to get through waivers to get onto the practice squad,” Garafolo said.
“It’s almost going to be like a second draft,” Garafolo continued. “That’s why I think the preseason’s going to be so big for these two rookies here.”
Putting the competition for the starter aside, the former Ducks quarterback is competing for a roster spot, too. With training camp underway, Gabriel has to show the team why he was worth the third-round draft pick.
Dillon Gabriel’s Outlook With Browns
It will be an uphill battle for Gabriel to become the Browns’ starter, but it is not impossible. Gabriel has proven with the Oregon Ducks that he can lead teams to success, and could do the same with Cleveland.
In 2024, with Oregon, Gabriel passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, throwing just six interceptions. While both Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry emphasized that the reps through minicamp and OTAs do not indicate the depth chart, Gabriel performed at a high level, increasing his chances of making the roster.
In the five open practices, Gabriel completed 48 of 83 passes with eight touchdowns, per ESPN Cleveland. He had the most passing attempts and the second most touchdowns. As the 2025 NFL season gets closer, the reps in practice will matter more, and Gabriel will need to keep it up.
The first preseason game for the Cleveland Browns will be on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. The team will then face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. While the opponents may not play all their starters as they would in the regular season, the preseason games will be important for Gabriel.
Putting Gabriel in a game-like position in the preseason will be a big indicator of whether the Browns want to keep him on the roster. The practices ahead of the season mean more than just the starting position; Gabriel is still competing for a spot on the roster. Gabriel will need to outperform at least one of his fellow quarterbacks to make the final roster in 2025.