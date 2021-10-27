Oregon Coaches Evaluate Offensive Performance in Win Over UCLA

Mario Cristobal praised the execution of the offense, saying that the group is getting more in sync and consistent.

The days of the Oregon Ducks scoring 50 or more points per game have long gone, but the standard for this offense in recent years has been one of explosiveness, flashy play and to stuff the stat sheet with points and yardage.

This isn't the same offense as the days of Marcus Mariota, De'Anthony Thomas, and Kenjon Barner that could score 60 on any given Saturday, but it's still one of the most productive units in the Pac-12 nearly a decade later. In year two of Joe Moorhead's offense, the Ducks average 33.9 points per game (2nd in the Pac-12), 425.3 total yards of offense per game (4th in the Pac-12), and 197.6 rushing yards per game (4th in the Pac-12).

Running the ball hasn't been an issue for the Ducks, even after CJ Verdell's season-ending injury. But the passing offense with Anthony Brown has been subject to plenty of criticism throughout the season. They average 227.7 passing yards per game, and if the season ended today, that would be their lowest season average since 2017.

However, Oregon had its best passing attack on Saturday against UCLA with Brown throwing for 296 yards — his best in a Ducks uniform. UCLA owns one of the worst passing defenses in the nation, but the Oregon staff had been looking for consistency and explosiveness out of the passing offense and got it at the Rose Bowl.

Brown completed 29 of his 39 passes without throwing a touchdown pass and throwing two fourth-quarter interceptions.

"He was pretty accurate on a lot of balls, some he'd like to have back, and of course, the interceptions were ones that were not good throws," Cristobal said. "There's a lot of good plays and a lot of really good throws that he made that changed the game."

Cristobal said that the offense executed well, but of course, there is still plenty of room to grow.

"All in all, just a lot of really good execution by [Brown], by our receivers, and by our offensive line. The running backs in protection were very valuable. We're starting to get more in sync, and now we have to show just a great determination for executing at a higher level because there was more consistency. It's not all the way to where it needs to be. There is progress. We're excited about that, and it starts with the quarterback and the guys up front."

The Ducks ran for 121 yards and five touchdowns against a stout UCLA run defense. Brown was only sacked once and the Ducks had one negative play in 63 snaps. Cristobal was impressed with the offensive line's performance against a UCLA defense that shifts so much both pre and post-snap.

"It's a pretty good ratio, but we'd like for it to be even less," Cristobal said of the one sack and one negative play against the Bruins. "That's a part that you're really excited about because guys are continuing to step up and develop, and that bodes well for our future."

After failing to score on their first two drives, the Ducks scored five touchdowns on five of their next six drives to bolt out to a 34-17 lead. 11 different players caught passes for the Ducks — receivers caught 21 passes, running backs had five, and tight ends had three.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead said that the Ducks knew they would need to throw the ball effectively to win the game, especially if the Bruins stopped the run as they had all season.

"I was proud that we were able to rely on that aspect of the offense to help us get the win," said Moorhead, adding that it was a complete effort by everyone in terms of protection, route running and the throws — his three components to making a successful passing game.

"I thought our offensive line and our running backs did a really good job of protecting their six-man pressures. The receivers did a good job of getting open down the field, and we complemented that with a number of screens. Anthony had his second week in a row up over 70% completing the ball, so all three ingredients of a successful pass game came together pretty nicely on Saturday."

The Ducks are one of only 12 teams in the FBS to not have a receiver record 100 yards in a game, and they are the only team in the FBS not to have a receiver post more than 80 yards in a game. Despite those statistics, Devon Williams seems to be emerging as WR1 for Oregon, as he's totaled nine catches for 147 yards in his last two games combined.

"It gets me really excited to see Devon continue to trend in the right direction with his consistency during the week in practice and carrying it over onto the field," Moorhead said. "He's incredibly talented and gifted physically, and he presents a matchup problem and is able to make yards after the catch."

Mycah Pittman appears to be rounding into form as well after only recording one catch in conference play until catching a career-best five passes for 46 yards against UCLA.

Cristobal said that he's excited for both Williams and Pittman as they get more opportunities, but that he and the coaching staff will continue to push them to get the best out of them.

"There's more in the tank for both those guys," Cristobal said. "The expectation is full throttle every single day, having that determination to continue to improve and push themselves and their teammates and do whatever it takes to improve. I really appreciate these two guys."

The same can be said for the Ducks' offense as a whole — there is more in the tank. While they have done enough to march to a 6-1 record, the Ducks must continue to stay consistent and protect the football, especially as they look to make a push to the Pac-12 Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Set for Midday Kickoff

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE