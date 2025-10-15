College Football Analyst Critiques Dan Lanning’s Coaching vs. Curt Cignetti
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks’ 18-game home winning streak and 23-game regular-season streak came to an end as the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers pulled off a 30-20 upset in Eugene.
On his college football show, analyst and podcaster Josh Pate critiqued Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff.
What Josh Pate Said About Oregon Coaching Staff
"They got outcoached here," Pate said. "Dan Lanning and his staff know they got kind of worked here... And they take it ultra personal. They should. When someone's better than you at your job and your building, you should take it personal. I think they will."
"Maybe this course corrects them," Pate continued. "Maybe this affects them like the FSU loss had on Alabama. Stuff happens every year, but they got outcoached here... It's not to say if they don't face them again in Indianapolis, they don't turn the table on them. You just got to earn the right to do it now."
It's a bold take from Pate but one that has a optimistic approach - Lanning and his staff are ultra-motivated and will learn from the loss. The Ducks have a great opportunity to bounce back vs. Rutgers on Oct. 18.
After the loss, Lanning took his share of the blame.
"I don't think anybody in the organization did the best that they're capable of today, myself included. Starts with me," Lanning said.
Ducks Struggled In Second Half
A deeper look at the game shows second half woes were too much for Oregon to overcome.
Entering halftime, Oregon trailed 13-10 after a failed field goal attempt by kicker Atticus Sappington, and that momentum killer carried into the second half. The Ducks only tallied 64 yards of total offense the entire second half and were kept out of the end zone on offense.
Quarterback Dante Moore showed his first true signs of struggle as a Duck, throwing two interceptions and just one touchdown, which came in the first quarter. The offensive line also struggled, allowing Moore to be heavily pressured throughout the game and sacked six times.
It was the defense keeping the Ducks on the board, thanks to true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. picking off Indiana's quarterback Fernando Mendoza for a 35-yard pick-six that tied the game early in the fourth quarter.
Oregon's inability to execute offensive schemes in the second half plagued the Ducks' efforts to defend their home turf.
The Future Is Still Bright
A single loss in the college football regular season doesn't ruin a team's chances for a College Football Playoff bid due to the continuation of the 12-team format, but it's still a lesson to be learned for the future.
For example - Ohio State suffered two losses in 2024, one at home to long-time rival Michigan, which was unranked, and on the road against No. 3 Oregon. But coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes entered the playoffs with a chip on their shoulder as the eight seed, and won the national title.
Oregon may not necessarily have to take that same route, but it goes to show that losses are necessary in order to learn and craft a better future.
A loss in the regular season is something Oregon's younger and inexperienced players on it's roster haven't felt yet, but it's up to them to learn from it and bring back the confidence the team carried before the loss to Indiana.
Oregon will have an opportunity to get back on track on Oct. 18. across the country against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.