College Football Playoff Rankings Just Shook the National Championship Odds
The College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, and this year’s slate could be one of the most thrilling in recent memory as teams fight for a chance to claim the 2025-26 National Championship.
Several programs have a real opportunity to win their first-ever national title, including the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, the No. 4 Texas Tech Raiders, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks will host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT facing James Madison. The winner advances to face No. 4 seed Texas Tech in a quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT in Miami, FL.
With dates, times, and matchups now locked in, the national title landscape is starting to shift. Oddsmakers have adjusted the odds, and fans are analyzing potential paths to the championship for each team.
National Championship Odds Shift
Despite Indiana beating Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, oddsmakers still give the Buckeyes the best odds to win the national championship. If Ohio State does win, it will become the second FBS team to win back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era, joining Georgia (2021, 2022.)
Indiana's odds did get better, after the victory over Ohio State, moving from +450 to +300, while Ohio State's dropped from +160 to +210.
Another big mover in title odds is the Texas A&M Aggies, who lost to the Texas Longhorns in their regular season finale and dropped from +1000 to now +1400 odds to win the title.
Oregon's odds improved quite a bit, despite not playing this week from +1100 to +850. This could be in part due to an advantageous seed, opponent and home-field advantage. The Ducks have the fourth best odds to win the title in football.
Below are the updated odds on DraftKings to win the title.
Ohio State +210
Indiana +300
Georgia +600
Oregon +850
Texas Tech +800
Texas A&M +1400
Alabama +2000
Miami +2200
Ole Miss +2500
Oklahoma +6000
Notably, three out of the 10 teams with the best odds to win the national championship are in the Big Ten. Oregon's opponent, James Madison is tied for the worst odds with Tulane at a massive +60000.
College Football Playoff Bracket
Here are the final rankings.
1. Indiana (Big Ten champion)
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia (SEC champion)
4. Texas Tech (Big 12 champion)
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Miami
11. Tulane (American Athletic champion)
12. James Madison (Sun Belt champion)
The College Football Playoff Selection Show talked about the Ducks.
"When is comes to Oregon, they know who they are. Dante Moore is playing outstanding. Kenyon Sadiq, best tight end in America. The physicality they exude. Another team that understands what their identity," Booger McFarland said. "They haven't always played up to their par throughout the season, but they're starting to kick on all cylinders. And it's going to be a tough ask for whoever has to go to Eugene and deal with the Ducks at Autzen."
Oregon’s high-powered offense and home-field advantage make them a team to watch, but the bracket is stacked with formidable opponents that could derail any contender. The Ducks cannot overlook their first round matchup as the Texas Tech Raiders wait in the quarterfinals round.
