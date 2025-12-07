College Football Playoff Rankings Just Shook the National Championship Odds

The College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, and this year’s slate could be one of the most thrilling in recent memory as teams fight for a chance to claim the 2025-26 National Championship.

Several programs have a real opportunity to win their first-ever national title, including the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, the No. 4 Texas Tech Raiders, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT facing James Madison. The winner advances to face No. 4 seed Texas Tech in a quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT in Miami, FL.

With dates, times, and matchups now locked in, the national title landscape is starting to shift. Oddsmakers have adjusted the odds, and fans are analyzing potential paths to the championship for each team.

National Championship Odds Shift

Despite Indiana beating Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, oddsmakers still give the Buckeyes the best odds to win the national championship. If Ohio State does win, it will become the second FBS team to win back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era, joining Georgia (2021, 2022.)

Indiana's odds did get better, after the victory over Ohio State, moving from +450 to +300, while Ohio State's dropped from +160 to +210.

Another big mover in title odds is the Texas A&M Aggies, who lost to the Texas Longhorns in their regular season finale and dropped from +1000 to now +1400 odds to win the title.

Oregon's odds improved quite a bit, despite not playing this week from +1100 to +850. This could be in part due to an advantageous seed, opponent and home-field advantage. The Ducks have the fourth best odds to win the title in football.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Below are the updated odds on DraftKings to win the title.

Ohio State +210

Indiana +300

Georgia +600

Oregon +850

Texas Tech +800

Texas A&M +1400

Alabama +2000

Miami +2200

Ole Miss +2500

Oklahoma +6000

Notably, three out of the 10 teams with the best odds to win the national championship are in the Big Ten. Oregon's opponent, James Madison is tied for the worst odds with Tulane at a massive +60000.

College Football Playoff Bracket

Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the final rankings.

1. Indiana (Big Ten champion)

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia (SEC champion)

4. Texas Tech (Big 12 champion)

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Miami

11. Tulane (American Athletic champion)

12. James Madison (Sun Belt champion)

The College Football Playoff Selection Show talked about the Ducks.

"When is comes to Oregon, they know who they are. Dante Moore is playing outstanding. Kenyon Sadiq, best tight end in America. The physicality they exude. Another team that understands what their identity," Booger McFarland said. "They haven't always played up to their par throughout the season, but they're starting to kick on all cylinders. And it's going to be a tough ask for whoever has to go to Eugene and deal with the Ducks at Autzen."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s high-powered offense and home-field advantage make them a team to watch, but the bracket is stacked with formidable opponents that could derail any contender. The Ducks cannot overlook their first round matchup as the Texas Tech Raiders wait in the quarterfinals round.

Here are the National Championship odds from Dec. 1, for reference.

Ohio State +160

Indiana +450

Georgia +800

Notre Dame +900

Texas A&M +1000

Texas Tech +1000

Oregon +1100

Alabama +1300