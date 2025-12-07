Ducks Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Just Shook the National Championship Odds

The College Football Playoff bracket has changed the National Championship odds with a few teams making major moves. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas A&M Aggies and Oregon Ducks saw a notable shift in their odds to win the title.
Bri Amaranthus|
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, and this year’s slate could be one of the most thrilling in recent memory as teams fight for a chance to claim the 2025-26 National Championship.

Several programs have a real opportunity to win their first-ever national title, including the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, the No. 4 Texas Tech Raiders, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Playoff Committee rankings bracket national championship odds indiana alabama miami
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT facing James Madison. The winner advances to face No. 4 seed Texas Tech in a quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT in Miami, FL.

With dates, times, and matchups now locked in, the national title landscape is starting to shift. Oddsmakers have adjusted the odds, and fans are analyzing potential paths to the championship for each team.

National Championship Odds Shift

Despite Indiana beating Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, oddsmakers still give the Buckeyes the best odds to win the national championship. If Ohio State does win, it will become the second FBS team to win back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era, joining Georgia (2021, 2022.)

Indiana's odds did get better, after the victory over Ohio State, moving from +450 to +300, while Ohio State's dropped from +160 to +210.

Another big mover in title odds is the Texas A&M Aggies, who lost to the Texas Longhorns in their regular season finale and dropped from +1000 to now +1400 odds to win the title.

Oregon's odds improved quite a bit, despite not playing this week from +1100 to +850. This could be in part due to an advantageous seed, opponent and home-field advantage. The Ducks have the fourth best odds to win the title in football.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore college football playoff autzen stadium james madison national championship
kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Below are the updated odds on DraftKings to win the title.

Ohio State +210
Indiana +300
Georgia +600
Oregon +850
Texas Tech +800
Texas A&M +1400
Alabama +2000
Miami +2200
Ole Miss +2500
Oklahoma +6000

Notably, three out of the 10 teams with the best odds to win the national championship are in the Big Ten. Oregon's opponent, James Madison is tied for the worst odds with Tulane at a massive +60000.

College Football Playoff Bracket

Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6,
Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the final rankings.

1. Indiana (Big Ten champion)
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia (SEC champion)
4. Texas Tech (Big 12 champion)
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Miami
11. Tulane (American Athletic champion)
12. James Madison (Sun Belt champion)

The College Football Playoff Selection Show talked about the Ducks.

"When is comes to Oregon, they know who they are. Dante Moore is playing outstanding. Kenyon Sadiq, best tight end in America. The physicality they exude. Another team that understands what their identity," Booger McFarland said. "They haven't always played up to their par throughout the season, but they're starting to kick on all cylinders. And it's going to be a tough ask for whoever has to go to Eugene and deal with the Ducks at Autzen."

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Washington Huskies Big Ten Schedule College Football Playoff Committee
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s high-powered offense and home-field advantage make them a team to watch, but the bracket is stacked with formidable opponents that could derail any contender. The Ducks cannot overlook their first round matchup as the Texas Tech Raiders wait in the quarterfinals round.

Here are the National Championship odds from Dec. 1, for reference.

Ohio State +160
Indiana +450
Georgia +800
Notre Dame +900
Texas A&M +1000
Texas Tech +1000
Oregon +1100
Alabama +1300

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

