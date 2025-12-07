The Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Path And Opponents Are Clearer Than Ever

The College Football Playoff bracket is set to be released on Sunday at approximately 9 a.m. PT, and the Oregon Ducks are expected to be the No. 5 seed. Thanks to Duke's win over No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, the Ducks' projected opponent for the first round is either No. 25 James Madison or No. 20 Tulane.

The No. 11 seed likely goes to Tulane, meaning Oregon is expected to host James Madison in Autzen Stadium when the official bracket is revealed. The first-round CFP game in Eugene, Oregon, will either be on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 12 bracket will then square off against Texas Tech, the projected No. 4 seed, in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. If Oregon is the No. 5 seed, the Ducks could set themselves up with a rematch against No. 2 Indiana in the semifinals.

The Hoosiers beat No. 1 Ohio State to win the Big Ten title, likely putting Indiana in the Rose Bowl against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game, which could likely be Oklahoma or Notre Dame.

College Football Playoff Seed Prediction

1. Indiana

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Miami

11. Tulane

12. James Madison

MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Alabama Out, Miami In?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures on the sidelines after a dropped pass in the end zone against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 Georgia beat No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, putting the Crimson Tide at risk of missing the CFP entirely. With Tulane and James Madison expected to fill the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds, only the No. 9 and the No. 10 seeds are available to Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, and BYU.

The Cougars are likely out after losing to Texas Tech again, but do the Crimson Tide fall out after losing 28-7 to Georgia?

Oregon's Ideal Playoff Path

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have to take care of business, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have a rather favorable draw. Oregon will likely be heavy favorites in the first round at home, and the Ducks would avoid projected No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia on the other side of the bracket.

After Oregon's final regular season game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning addressed the playoff.

“I’m excited. Very excited. I'm going to enjoy the moment here for a little bit, probably through the rest of the night, and then start worrying about what our prep plans are moving forward. Our team's banged up. It'll be big for us to get healthy. I think everybody at this point in the season is dealing with that, but there's only 12 teams in the nation that get to keep playing. I mean, some others can play, but in the real one, and we get an opportunity to do that. So, I'm excited about that,” Lanning said after beating Washington.

If the Ducks want to have a chance at avenging their only loss against Indiana, however, a few things have to go right. Lanning and company first have to win at Autzen followed by a potential trip to the Cotton Bowl against a Texas Tech team that forced four second-half turnovers against BYU.

“The team that earned it. We went out there and played and won games, like that's what you have to do to get there. It's not supposed to be easy. It's supposed to be hard. The whole season matters," Lanning continued.

The Red Raiders have the No. 3 scoring defense in the country behind Indiana and Ohio State. Meanwhile, Texas Tech's scoring offense is also ranked No. 3 in the FBS, averaging 42.5 points per game.

Recommended Articles