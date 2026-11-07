College GameDay Analysts Lay Out Oregon's Keys to Beat Ohio State

Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications will be on the line Saturday when the No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) take on the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) in Columbus for the first time since their upset win in 2021.

While the game still carries major stakes, at the beginning of the season, many thought this game was primed to be a top-five showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the country, Dante Moore (Oregon) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State).

Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit Preview Oregon's Clash vs. Ohio State

Oct. 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; ESPN’s College GameDay show airs from inside Coleman Coliseum to avoid the weather caused by Hurricane Isaias. Co-host Desmond Howard has a big smile as he laughs at a comment during the show. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now with both players injured, the game features a battle between two backups, Ohio State’s Luke Fahey and Oregon’s Dylan Raiola. Quarterback play will play a major role in which team comes out on top in Columbus on Saturday. It’s also something that ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is keeping an eye on, especially from Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola against the Buckeyes defense.

“I’m looking at this offense for the Oregon Ducks. Since Dylan Raiola has taken over, he’s been up and down. Last week, he completed 71 percent of his passes against Northwestern, three touchdowns, no interceptions. One of his best games so far,” Howard said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Ohio State’s defense, though, against USC they gave up four plays of 20 yards or more and two plays of 50 yards or greater, meaning they gave up a bunch of explosive plays. This Ducks offense, that’s what they’re built around.”

“They’re manufactured around explosive plays, big plays down the field. So I can’t wait to see if Matt Patricia’s gonna do something to tighten up that Buckeyes’ defense going up against the Ducks today,” Howard continued.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kirk Herbstreit takes a video at ESPN's 'College GameDay' show ahead of the Notre Dame and Miami college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kirk Herbstreit, who recently said the Ducks have a path to the CFP, believes Oregon's offense could match up well against the Buckeyes' struggling secondary.

“Oregon, that’s how they’ve been attacking now, with a new OC, with Raiola. They’re taking more shots downfield, and it’s been very effective. So can Ohio State stop that? I think Oregon’s still alive, still has a heartbeat,” Herbstreit said.

“As far as they beat Ohio State today in Columbus, think about their schedule, what’s remaining; even with the losses they have, they still have a shot to be a team that’s gonna be considered,” Herbstreit continued.

Oregon Ducks Remaining Schedule

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After their matchup against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the Ducks have two home games remaining against the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14) and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28). The Ducks will also hit the road one more time to face the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Nov. 20 for a Friday night game at Spartan Stadium.

The Ducks enter Columbus as 7.5-point underdogs against the Buckeyes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Ducks and Buckeyes will kick off at Ohio Stadium in Columbus at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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