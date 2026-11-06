How to Watch Oregon vs. Ohio State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks return to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time since 2021 for a matchup against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Entering the season, the Nov. 7 showdown between the Ducks and Buckeyes appeared destined to be a heavyweight battle between two potential top-five opponents and a true test for both teams' starting quarterbacks, who opened the season as legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates.

However, 10 weeks into the college football season, this matchup couldn't look more different.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon and Ohio State, the two teams that held the top spots in the preseason AP Poll rankings, have both fallen outside the top 10 following turbulent seasons. Additionally, both starting quarterbacks, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, are out with injuries, which turns what was expected to be a battle between two of the nation's top quarterbacks into a showdown between two backups with vastly different levels of experience.

While Saturday's matchup has taken a different shape than the one many anticipated at the beginning of the season, that doesn't make it any less important. In fact, the stakes might be even higher now.

With the College Football Playoff picture beginning to take shape, neither program can afford another setback. Both teams are navigating adversity, facing questions about their quarterback situations and trying to establish some momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond the playoff implications, Saturday presents an opportunity for both programs to make a statement on a national stage. With both programs having plenty left to prove, Saturday's showdown at Ohio Stadium could be one of the most defining games of their seasons.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

TV Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Fans can stream the matchup via Paramount+ with eligible live CBS plans, the CBS Sports app, CBSsports.com, or through supported live TV and streaming bundles that carry CBS programming (such as DirecTV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV).

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Ohio State -7.5 (-110) | Oregon +7.5 (-110)

Ohio State -7.5 (-110) | Oregon +7.5 (-110) Over/Under: 46.5 points (Over -110 / Under -110)

46.5 points (Over -110 / Under -110) Moneyline: Ohio State -305 | Oregon +245

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) looks at the scoreboard for a replay during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preview:

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite both teams entering Saturday's matchup with something to prove, Ohio State has the advantage, and playing at home is a big reason why.

The Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites heading into Saturday's game, per DraftKings, and for good reason. Ohio State has historically been one of the toughest places to play in college football. The Buckeyes hold a 490-115-20 all-time record at Ohio Stadium and have gone 68-8 at home over the last decade. Playing in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Shoe presents an entirely different challenge for a visiting team, especially one trying to find consistency at quarterback.

However, Ohio State also has something to prove after its recent loss to USC. The 30-18 defeat on Oct. 31 dropped the Buckeyes from the top two in the AP Poll to No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Now, Ohio State gets an opportunity to respond in front of its home crowd against another Big Ten contender.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Christian Alliegro (14), cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) and cornerback Jay Timmons (25) celebrate in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting storylines heading into Saturday is how Oregon and Ohio State have fared against a common opponent in USC.

Oregon picked up a statement win over the Trojans earlier in the season, while Ohio State suffered a 30-18 loss to USC on the road last week.

The matchup against USC marked the first career start for true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, who was thrown into the starting role on the road at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fahey finished 21-of-38 for 260 yards and a touchdown, while the Buckeyes managed 464 total yards of offense and 25 first downs.

Despite the loss, Ohio State finished with 204 rushing yards to go along with Fahey's 260 passing yards. The bigger issue was turning those opportunities into points.

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Fahey gets another opportunity to lead the Buckeyes, this time at home against an Oregon team looking to take advantage of a quarterback still gaining experience at the college level. Whether the struggles against USC were simply growing pains or a sign of larger offensive concerns will be one of the biggest questions heading into Saturday.

For Oregon, Saturday's matchup presents arguably its biggest remaining test of the regular season.

The Ducks have already suffered losses to Oklahoma State, Illinois and UCLA, which leaves little room for error as they look to strengthen their postseason resume. While Oregon has experienced its share of setbacks, its recent win over then-No. 20 Northwestern provided some much-needed momentum.

Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit on Halloween, outscoring Northwestern 21-6 in the second half to secure a 34-26 victory. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, while freshman running back Brandon Smith provided a spark with 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.

The Ducks have also shown they can compete with Ohio State in Columbus. Oregon's last trip to the Shoe resulted in a 35-28 victory over the then-No. 3 Buckeyes in 2021. The Ducks have won two of the last three meetings between the programs, including a 32-31 victory in Eugene in 2024.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) walks off the field after losing 32-31 to Oregon Ducks during the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, history alone won't be enough to get the job done Saturday. Oregon will need another complete performance against one of the nation's most talented rosters, particularly on the road.

With Ohio State looking to prove its loss to USC was just a temporary setback and Oregon fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive, Saturday's matchup carries significant implications for both programs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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