ESPN's College GameDay Details for Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State White Out
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27. As two undefeated teams in the Big Ten conference, there are high stakes for both programs.
As this is a highly anticipated matchup between two top-10 programs, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus in Happy Valley ahead of the game.
When And Where Is College GameDay?
ESPN's College GameDay will be held in University Park, Pennsylvania, home of the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the show begins at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. local).
For those in attendance, fans can start lining up to see the show in person at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the GameDay "Pit" opens at 6:45 a.m. ET. Penn State also announced that parking lots will open at 8 a.m ET, nearly 12 hours before kickoff.
College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, along with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. With the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide kicking off the same day, there was a chance the show could have been in Athens, but it ultimately chose the top-10 matchup.
While the matchup will take place at Beaver Stadium, the undefeated Oregon Ducks will be a talking point throughout the morning ahead of the game.
A Highly Anticipated Big Ten Showdown
The Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions last faced off in the Big Ten conference championship last season. The Ducks walked off with the win, and now will head into Beaver Stadium for a rematch.
Both teams are undefeated to start the season, and the winner could have an edge to make the conference championship for the second year in a row.
Not only is it a rematch from last year’s game, but Penn State will also be holding its annual White Out. Oregon will already be traveling to the East Coast, but the Ducks will also have to play in what has been deemed one of the most hostile environments in college football.
Between the White Out, two top-10 teams, and a conference championship rematch, all eyes will be on the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night.
Oregon’s Record On College GameDay
Saturday will be the Oregon Ducks’ 33rd time being on College GameDay, holding a 19-13 all-time record. The Ducks have had at least one game featured on the show in the last eight years.
The Ducks were featured on the show two times in 2024, both ahead of facing the Ohio State Buckeyes. The first time was when the Ducks defeated Ohio State 32-31 in October of last year. The second time was during the Rose Bowl, when the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Oregon 41-21 and went on to win the national championship.
Oregon To Face Toughest Test Yet
Penn State is likely the toughest opponent on Oregon’s regular season schedule. The Ducks have been one of the most well-rounded teams in college football and will need to keep up the dominance in order to win on the road.
The Oregon Ducks have won eight straight road games and are 14-2 on the road since coach Dan Lanning took over the program. Oregon has won 22 consecutive regular-season games, looking to keep that streak alive.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has the chance to put on a show against one of the top defenses in the Big Ten and establish himself as a top quarterback.
The Ducks have a talented defense, as they are one of four FBS teams not to allow a passing touchdown this season.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT.