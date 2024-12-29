College GameDay On Site for Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Rose Bowl: Details, Watch
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Pasadena, California, to preview the Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup in the Rose Bowl.
In what has seemingly become a tradition in the College Football Playoff, GameDay's cast of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee will broadcast their show from Southern California on New Year's Day. The show will start at 7 a.m. PT.
It will be Oregon's second time appearing on College GameDay this season after the popular show came to Eugene for the regular season game between the Ducks and the Buckeyes. Oregon won 32-31 in Autzen Stadium.
Ohio State has been a regular on the show in the 2024 season. Including the Buckeyes' first round win over Tennessee, the Rose Bowl will be College GameDay's fifth game involving Ohio State. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and his team are clearly a popular ticket, and there is no bigger stage on New Year's Day than the Rose Bowl.
The Ducks are undefeated in coach Dan Lanning's third season at Oregon, winning the Big Ten in their first year as members of the conference.
The rematch between Oregon and Ohio State is one of the more anticipated games out of the CFP quarterfinals. ESPN will broadcast all quarterfinal games, and the network's primetime crew of Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the Rose Bowl.
Ahead of the matchup, Lanning spoke about the excitement of competing in the historic bowl game.
“It’s something we’re extremely excited about, obviously getting to play a great opponent in Ohio State. I think that that’s a great representation of what the Big Ten is capable of," said Lanning. "Having these two teams with the opportunity to face off in the 'Granddaddy of Them All.' We’re super excited our players, our staff, certainly myself about getting this opportunity at the Rose Bowl.”
Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is facing his former team again, this time in Pasadena. Kelly reached the Rose Bowl twice while at Oregon, first losing to Ohio State, led by coach Jim Tressel, in 2010. After falling short in the national championship against Auburn the year prior, Kelly and the Ducks won the 2012 Rose Bowl over the Wisconsin Badgers and quarterback Russell Wilson.
In the first year of the 12-team playoff, the winner of Oregon vs. Ohio State advances to the semifinals against the winner of the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Boise State Broncos will play the first quarterfinal matchup of the CFP on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT in the Fiesta Bowl. Following GameDay's morning broadcast, Texas and Arizona State face off in the Peach Bowl at 10 a.m. PT.
After the Ducks and the Buckeyes will be the final act, the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.
