What Ohio State Buckeyes' Chip Kelly Said About Oregon Ducks, Rose Bowl Matchup
In less than a week, the College Football Playoff quarterfinals will be underway. To start off the new year, No. 1 Oregon Ducks and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will battle it out at the Rose Bowl. The second meeting between these two powerhouses this season is set to be filled with fireworks and thrilling storylines.
This post season match-up must feel like déjà vu for Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. In 2010, Kelly was head coach for the Ducks when Oregon faced off against the Buckeyes in the very same bowl game. The Ducks lost the 2010 Rose Bowl to the Buckeyes 17-26.
Now, Kelly is detailing the Buckeyes’ plan to beat the 13-0 Oregon Ducks as they search for a shot at the national championship after missing out on Big Ten Championship by a regular season finale loss to Michigan. Kelly made one thing clear: his players are thrilled for a second dance with the Ducks.
"I think our players are intrinsically motivated to be successful and they have one goal and that's to win the whole thing," Kelly said. "And the only way you can win the whole thing is to win game two. So that's been their attention since the Tennessee game was over. It's been, 'What do we got to do next?’”
What’s next? The No. 1 team in the country. Kelly also explained further why playing Oregon a second time is such a key motivator for the Buckeyes, who are favored in this upcoming quarterfinal game.
"I think it's all your attention is on, obviously, they're the No. 1 seed that you're playing,” Kelly said. “And they're the No. 1 seed for a reason. They're the only undefeated team in college football. So, that gets your attention right away, so you don't have to muster up any type of other motivation in terms of what people say about us. It's a really good football team. Turn on the tape, and they're going to challenge us. And our guys are really excited about that challenge."
Kelly shared that the Buckeye staff has watched all 13 of Oregon’s games this season in preparation for round two. During their victory against the Volunteers, Ohio State thrived in the passing game with 317 passing yards compared to Tennessee’s 104 passing yards (not to mention quarterback Will Howards’ high completion percentage). Kelly admitted that against Oregon’s defense, it’ll be harder to move the ball.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
"I think every game is different, so I think you don't look at it and say, 'Hey, we did this against Tennessee, so we'll do this against our next opponent,'" Kelly said. "I think it's always the matchups and the individual matchups, our O-line versus their D-line, which I think is one of the best D-lines in the country. I think Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell inside (are good) - and they'll have Jordan Burch back. Burch didn't play against us in the first game, so what impact will he have as an edge player? Because he's a really, really good football player."
Kelly also talked about Ohio State’s current weakness, the offensive line, and how they’re combating the loss of left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin. Against Tennessee, the Buckeyes rotated their linemen in the interior with sophomore right guard Tegra Tshabola, sophomore left guard Luke Montgomery, and freshman Austin Siereveld. Kelly indicated that this rotation will remain the same for their matchup against the Ducks.
"Very rarely are you rotating offensive linemen. So, to have three really capable guys inside that can spell each other I think helps keep them fresh a little bit. So, I know Justin Frye and Coach (Ryan Day) have talked about it. We'll continue to play all three of those guys, and I think it makes all three of those guys better players,” Kelly said.
Reflecting back on their 32-31 loss to the Ducks in October, Kelly pointed out missed opportunities the Buckeyes will attempt to limit in their second chance to take down Oregon.
"You go through that game and go through plays and what you were doing, and we got into a little bit more of a throw situation a couple times there. We had a backed-up situation coming out and moved the ball pretty well out of that, but then missed on a key third down. That one had a bad snap and didn't handle it very well,” Kelly said. “I think it was more self-inflicted wounds on our side. Those are things that I think are correctable when you start to look at the tape and how you figure that out. That's part of the process.”
Part of the process for Kelly, in an unusual situation.
“You get to play a team twice. That's rare in college football that you get to play a team twice. You've got a game against them, and they also have a game against you, so they're looking at the same exact thing,” Kelly said.
MORE: What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Another Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit? Offer Lineman Kodi Greene
MORE: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day’s Job At Stake Vs. Oregon Ducks In Rose Bowl?