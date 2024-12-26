What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Rose Bowl on January 1st. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been under fire from college football fans all over the country for failing to beat Michigan for a fourth straight season. Despite losing to the Wolverines again, Ohio State still finds themselves in a position to win the national championship.
College football coaching legend Nick Saban commented on Ohio State fans that are frustrated with Ryan Day at the helm.
Nick Saban Supportive of Ryan Day
Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. In his time coaching at LSU and Alabama, Saban won an astounding seven national championships. He retired from Alabama after the 2023-2024 season and now makes regular appearances on ESPN shows such as College Gameday.
As for his thoughts on Day and the Buckeyes, Saban is adamant that Ohio State fans need to be supportive. Especially with them still having a chance to win the national title. This is what Saban said on College Gameday last week.
“They have an opportunity to win the national championship,” Saban said. “Everybody ought to be supporting the hell out of them so that they have the best opportunity to do it and quit all this negative b.s.”
Ohio State opened up the College Football Playoff with a 42-17 first round thrashing over the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, they get another crack at Oregon in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the semi-finals.
MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Another Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit? Offer Lineman Kodi Greene
MORE: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day’s Job At Stake Vs. Oregon Ducks In Rose Bowl?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Ohio State Decommit Zahir Mathis Visiting Ducks, Dan Lanning
Ducks and Buckeyes Rematch in Playoff
Oregon and Ohio State played in one of the greatest games of the 2024 regular season in October. It was a back and forth affair that ended up with a 32-31 Ducks victory at Autzen Stadium.
In the final seconds, Ohio State was driving for a game winning filed goal, but time ran out as quarterback Will Howard slid down. The Oregon fans stormed the field as Ohio State walked off the field dejected.
A rematch was shaping up to be in the Big Ten Championship game, but the Ohio State loss to Michigan gave Penn State a path and they ended up getting in over them.
After all of the chaos in losing to Michigan, the fight that broke out on field after the Wolverine players “planted a flag” on the field, Ohio State can still end up hoisting the ultimate trophy in college football.
Arguably the most anticipated game in the quarterfinals is between Ohio State and Oregon in an old-school Rose Bowl battle in the 'Granddaddy of them all.'
Kickoff for Oregon vs. Ohio State is set for 2 p.m PT on January 1st.
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction, TV
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Betting Odds: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Bear Alexander Transfer To Oregon Ducks: Exciting Test Of Dan Lanning's Culture
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies