Commissioner Tony Petitti: Big Ten Committed to Helping Oregon Ducks, New Schools "Hit The Ground Running"
Just over a week away from officially joining the league. the Oregon Ducks are getting welcomed to the Big Ten Conference at football media days in Indianapolis.
"They join us during the most transformative period in college sports."- Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti
Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti opened the event by talking about several topics, including the addition of the four new schools.
"On Aug. 2, we officially welcome the University of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and the University of Washington into the Big Ten Conference," Petitti said. "These AAU member institutions are leaders in scholarship, innovation, scientific advancements, and athletic excellence.
The histories of the four newcomers is something Petitti appreciates being added to the league.
"Together, they have won 302 NCAA team championships and will have 49 Olympians on Team USA in Paris," Petitti said. "On the football field, they've combined for 10 Heisman Trophies, 73 College Football Hall of Famers, 41 Rose Bowl Championships, and 173 first round NFL Draft picks, including six just this year.
"Our staff has focused on working with all four institutions to ensure they hit the ground running this summer. This includes extensive collaboration with our coaching groups on scheduling and championship formats, marketing and branding alignment, and integration into academic Big Ten alliance."
Petitti acknowledged the travel question with a league that now stretches coast to coast.
"First, I think it's really important to understand that every sport is different," Petitti said. "Every sport's got it own regular-season format; it's own post-season format within the Big Ten. The process of building the schedules is collaborative. We've taken a lot of care to try to minimize travel where we can. We feel really good about where we've ended up across all of our sports.
"Having said that, I really believe that scheduling is something that has to be constantly evaluated by sport. I anticipate that we'll get a lot more right these next couple years with the way we've formatted and scheduled. While we feel really good about the work that we've done this summer, I anticipate there will be changes."