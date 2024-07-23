Nation's No. 1 Tight End Kendre Harrison Set to Visit Oregon Ducks This Weekend
Have the Oregon Ducks found the next Tony Gonzalez?
The Oregon Ducks are finalists for the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and a four-star power forward out of Reidsville, North Carolina. Landing Kendre Harrison would be a huge addition for both coach Dan Lanning's football team and coach Dana Altman's basketball team.
Harrison is down to six schools: North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, and Miami. He has unofficially visited all the schools except for the Ducks. Harrison will spend this weekend officially touring the Oregon campus and different athletic facilities for the first time.
As a sophomore, Harrison caught 17 receptions for 263 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also played defensive end and recorded 92 tackles (24 tackles for loss), nine sacks, and two blocked punts.
He also plans to play basketball at the next level and holds offers from North Carolina,
NC State, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Harrison averaged 21.5 points per game and 15.1 rebounds per game while leading Reidsville to North Carolina’s 2A state championship game as a freshman. Altman needs to throw an offer his way immediately.
"Could be molded into a variety of different things, but ceiling might ultimately be highest as an in-line tight end given large catch radius and potential as a blocker. Rare size makes him a straight up mismatch for high school defenders, especially in the red zone as he fights for positioning. Not the sharpest route runner at this stage in his development, but can adjust to off-target throws and is a handful to bring down in the open field once he secures the prize. Will move people out of the way and open up run lanes, but improved technique will only allow him to make more of an impact at the point of attack. Must keep progressing and buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the tools to be a true difference-maker on Saturdays."- Andrew Ivins via 247Sports
No commitment date is set yet by the 2026 dual-sport athlete and probably won't have one for quite a bit of time.