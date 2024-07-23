Big Ten To Expand Again? How To Watch Commissioner Tony Petitti, Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks will be apart of big storylines at Big Ten Football media days in Indianapolis, Indiana. The addition of Oregon, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins means the Big Ten now has 18 schools. The Big Ten has also eliminated its east and west format, beginning in 2024.
The four former Pac-12 schools make their debut this season and the Ducks are winners of college football realignment.
Oregon is in a position to win right away, with much thanks to its perimeter speed at wide receiver and in the secondary. The Ducks' speed on offense is balanced with its aggressive offensive line, full of returners, and physical brand of a menacing defensive line. Will there be growing pains for the Ducks, to face the top talent in the country in the Ohio State Buckeyes and reigning national champions Michigan Wolverines?
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will certainly address if the conference is looking to further expand to include teams like Clemson and Florida State.
While the Buckeyes and the Ducks sit atop the conference polls, Michigan is entering a new era with former-coach Jim Harbaugh now taking over for the Los Angeles Chargers. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore heads a team with a lot of turnover in 2024, including redshirt sophomore Alex Orji likely taking over as starting quarterback. The Wolverines have won three-straight Big Ten titles and will not be easy to beat.
The Big Ten football media day will begin on Tuesday, July 23 and run through Thursday, July 25. Coverage of the event will air on Big Ten Network all three days. The schedule (in Eastern time) is below.
Tuesday, July 23
Commissioner Tony Petitti (11 a.m.)
(11:30 a.m.) -- Bret Bielema | WR Pat Bryant, LB Seth Coleman, LB Gabe Jacas
(11:45 a.m.) -- Greg Schiano | RB Kyle Monangai, LB Tyreem Powell, LB Mohamed Toure
(Noon) -- Luke Fickell | LB Jake Chaney, OT Jack Nelson, DB Hunter Wohler
(12:15 p.m.) -- David Braun | WR A.J. Henning, LB Xander Mueller, RB Cam Porter
(12:30 p.m.) -- Ryan Walters | QB Hudson Card, C Gus Hartwig, LB Kydran Jenkins
(12:45 p.m.) -- Ryan Day | DB Denzel Burke, WR Emeka Egbuka, DE Jack Sawyer
Wednesday, July 24
(11:30 a.m.) -- DeShaun Foster | QB Ethan Garbers, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL Jay Toia
(11:45 a.m.) -- Kirk Ferentz | LB Jay Higgins, TE Luke Lachey, DB Quinn Schulte
(Noon) -- Jonathan Smith | RB Nathan Carter, DB Dillon Tatum, TE Jack Velling
(12:15 p.m.) -- Lincoln Riley | OL Jonah Monheim, QB Miller Moss, DB Kamari Ramsey
(12:30 p.m.) -- Matt Rhule | DB Isaac Gifford, DL Ty Robinson, C Ben Scott
(12:45 p.m.) -- James Franklin | DE Dvon J-Thomas, DB Jaylen Reed, TE Tyler Warren
Thursday, July 25
(11:30 a.m.) -- Dan Lanning | LB Jeffrey Bassa, TE Terrance Ferguson, QB Dillon Gabriel
Minnesota (11:45 a.m.) -- P.J. Fleck | QB Max Brosmer, LB Cody Lindenberg, RB Darius Taylor
(Noon) -- Mike Locksley | WR Tai Felton, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DL Jordan Phillips
(12:15 p.m.) -- Jedd Fisch | LB Carson Bruener, RB Jonah Coleman, DB Kamren Fabiculanan
(12:30 p.m.) -- Curt Cignetti | RB Justice Ellison, LB Aiden Fisher, OL Mike Katic
(12:45 p.m.) -- Sherrone Moore | TE Max Bredson, RB Donovan Edwards, DB Makari Paige