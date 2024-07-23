Minnesota Vikings to Honor Former Oregon Duck Khyree Jackson In Special Ways
On July 6th, Minnesota Vikings rookie and former Oregon Duck Khyree Jackson Passed away in a fatal car accident. Monday, the Vikings announced they would honor the late rookie in the upcoming 2024 season.
Jackson’s locker at the Vikings facility will go unused this season in his remembrance. The Vikings will also wear helmet decals with his initials “KJ” and his number 31 will also not be used this season. Staff will receive pins to wear and there will be some stenciling on the practice fields to honor him too.
Additionally, the Vikings organization will pay out the remainder of Jacksons $827,000 signing bonus on his rookie contract to his estate as well as will contribute $20,000 for funeral expenses.
The former Oregon star’s funeral will be held Friday. Jackson’s Family scheduled a joint funeral with Isaiah Hazel, a high school teammate of Jackson and one of three people killed in the accident. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, special teams coach Matt Daniels and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones will attend.
In Monday's press conference O’Connell shared that the team will also hold a private memorial in Minnesota for players and staff with Jackson's family in attendance.
"You felt Jackson had such a laser focus on what his mission and what his plan was," O'Connell said. "It really showed up in the spring. He had a very, very good spring and was really looking forward to coming back to training camp and being well on his way and on that path to having a big impact on our team for this year. Just some of my personal dialogue with him and the work he was putting in throughout the summer, you just knew he was going to come back and do that."
Unfortunately, Jackon would never return to training camp. Early Morning on July 6th Jackson and two of his high school teammates, AJ Lytton and Isaiah Hazel, passed away in an auto accident.
According to Maryland state police Jackson, Hazel and Lytton were in a Dodge charger that was hit by another vehicle which was attempting to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed. Although there have still not been any charges and there is still an ongoing investigation, Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The University of Oregon held a vigil for Jackson in Autzen Stadium where multiple players and coach Dan Lanning gave tributes and shared their memories of Jackson.
“Khree is one of those people that I enjoyed every single day getting to go work with him and see that big smile,” said Lanning at the vigil. “You’re gonna have a hard time finding a picture floating around that has Khyree in it that doesn't have a big smile on it.”