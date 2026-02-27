Kenyon Sadiq One of NFL Combine's Biggest Winners Before Even Working Out

Before participating in any testing or drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, former Oregon Ducks tight end reportedly already made a good impression on a number of teams with his interviews.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Sadiq has been "blowing people away" during his meetings with various teams.

"Let me tell you about Sadiq, by the way. Blowing people away in interviews. Blowing them away. Like walking into interviews and explaining exactly what everybody else’s assignment is. Which at the tight end position? Yeah," Garafolo told Anthony Gargano on The Anthony Gargano Show, a Philadelphia-based sports show.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is crushing his interviews:



"Walking into interviews and explaining exactly what everybody else's assignment is.



I had one guy say 'it was the best interview I've ever had.'"



- @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/dxOE25ngKA — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) February 27, 2026

With Gargano pining for Sadiq to fall down to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 23 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft, Garafolo seems to think that the former Ducks tight end will be long off the board by then.

"Doesn’t sound like it, especially after this weekend. I had one guy say he’s the best interview he’s ever had, so add that to what you’re seeing with your eyes. You know what that means," Garafolo continued.

If Sadiq's performance lives up to expectations, and he confirms his elite athleticism, there's no telling how high he could go in April's draft.

Kenyon Sadiq's Best Quotes from NFL Combine Media

When speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Sadiq revealed that he's had a couple of informal meetings, including ones with the Denver Broncos. He also gave an honest assessment of his blocking, a trait that has become a topic of discussion around the top tight end prospect in the draft.

“Obviously, I think I’ve done a great job on the perimeter. Point of attack blocking, I feel like I do a great job for being my size as well. I kind of made that a point of emphasis coming into college,” Sadiq said per ChargersWire’s Alex Katson. “But the NFL is different. There's definitely a need to improve the point of attack blocking.”

Sadiq also displayed his team-first mentality, one that Oregon fans witnessed firsthand. Not only did he sit behind former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson for two seasons in Eugene, Sadiq was also willing to lineup anywhere on offense for Oregon in 2025 as the Ducks battled wide receiver and running back injuries.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“It just goes down to I'm willing to do whatever my team wants me to do. Production is one thing but also being a great teammate as well. And I think I've done that. So one, just displaying my capabilities mentally, but also, the attributes I can bring to a team, not just snap count, but on special teams as well," Sadiq said.

Sadiq, along with former Oregon defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Jadon Canady will participate in Friday's drills at the NFL Combine. Canady and the cornerbacks are set to run the 40-yard dash followed by position drills at 12 p.m. PT. Thieneman and the safeties are then scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. PT, followed by Sadiq and the tight ends at roughly 4 p.m. PT.