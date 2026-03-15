Dakorien Moore And Dante Moore Flash Chemistry At Oregon Practice

The Oregon Ducks spring practices are offering an early glimpse at the chemistry between quarterback Dante Moore and receiver Dakorien Moore.

The former five-star recruit, Dakorien Moore started each of the first eight games before an injury sidelined him for the next four in 2025. The Duncanville, Texas product lived up to the hype and showed impressive maturity, which has left fans thirsty for more of the Moore to Moore connection.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Oregon's first two spring practices, highlights show that Moore and Moore are picking up right where they left off in 2025. In the video below, Dante Moore threads the needle with a sharp pass to a now-healthy Dakorien Moore who spins for extra yardage.

This matters because Dakorien Moore looks ready to take a leap in year two in Eugene... Sophomore seasons are often when elite receivers break out after adjusting to college football. It's also big for Dante Moore, who elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft despite being a projected first-round pick, to find trusted receivers and potentially a favorite target.

Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore flashing early chemistry at Oregon practice.



Sophomore leap loading for Dakorien?



📸 @oregonfootball #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/sZafgn4JIG — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 15, 2026

The two Ducks are not related but they do have a strong relationship.

Dakorien Moore's comments on his relationship with quarterback Dante Moore from October of 2025 still stand out . The relationship the freshman Moore has for his quarterback is special and the respect is evident. The two Ducks worked out together before the 2025 season in the 110 degree Texas heat.

“I have a ton of respect for Dante. When I first came in, he was the guy to put me with the older guys. He was the person who knew that I was gonna make an impact on his team and just trusting me to come in and do my job and everything. Gave me respect for him and the hard work that he put in. The dedication the consistency, I kind of pride myself on trying to be like him in most aspects," Dakorien Moore said.

"I just trust that he gonna get the ball out there and I’ll make him look good," Dakorien Moore continued.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore displayed unique athleticism in situations like hurdling over a Montana State defender in his first collegiate game. Moore totaled 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. He also showed that he is a team-first player with excellent blocking ability. Moore is a well-rounded receiver and will have the opportunity to build off his 2025 season with a healthy sophomore year.

... And possibly cement himself as one of the country’s best wide receivers next season, catching passes from Dante Moore.

Moore and and senior Evan Stewart headline a star-studded receivers room that also includes UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, incoming five-star recruit Jalen Lott, former five-star Gatlin Bair and returning wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan all competing for opportunities.

Oregon's new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer gave an inside look into how quarterback Dante Moore, and other leaders, are performing this spring.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"It's exciting when you're most talented players work that hard. That's a sign to me of a good culture, and the culture that coach Lanning has put here at Oregon that guys like Dante (Moore), Poncho (Laloulu), Evan (Stewart), Matayo (Uiagalelei, Teitum (Tuioti) and A'Mauri (Washington), all those guys are working really hard," Mehringer said.

The Moore to Moore connections will certainly be something to watch in the annual spring football game as the Ducks' passing attack finds the new groove with a new offensive coordinator.

The Ducks will have 15 practices all together and the spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and admission to the game is free.

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