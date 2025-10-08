Oregon Freshman Dakorien Moore Opens Up On Relationship With Quarterback Dante Moore
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 heading into week 7 of the college football season. The Oregon Ducks are one of the most well-balanced and dominant teams in college football, and their undefeated record shows that. One of the rising stars on the offense is true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will next face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Ahead of the matchup at Autzen Stadium, Moore is meeting with the media for the first time. It is a rare occurrence for a true freshman to speak to the media during the Lanning era.
Dakorien Moore's comments on his relationship with quarterback Dante Moore stood out. The relationship the freshman Moore has for his quarterback is special and the respect is evident. The two Ducks spend time this offseason in the Texas heat, preparing for this season.
Here is everything Moore said.
Moore On The Pressure This Season
“I would say I put more pressure on myself than anything. I don’t really, you know, try to think about you know, what everybody’s expectations for me is. Especially outside of this building and the team. Just the standard that we uphold for ourselves, and the standards that I have on myself. You know, I have hold high standards of myself and I just try to make sure I do, you know, good on the practice field every day, cause whatever we do on the practice field, you know that’s what you’re gonna put in the game, so I hold myself to that.”
“I will say during, the offseason that we just had. So like, our spring workouts, you know fall camp. Just coming in every single day knowing the work that I put in. Knowing the outcome that I’m gonna get out of it. Every day I just go in and give it a hundred percent effort. And just getting extra meetings. Getting extra catches. You know having the extra time with the quarterback. Just making sure I do everything I need to so I can go out there and perform.
“Every single day I try to remind myself that I’m playing for Oregon. This is not about me, this is about the team. This is about the people who’ve got me here. This is about the support, the fans, the people that has always grew around here. It’s bigger than me. And coach Lanning never fails to make sure that we know that. Make sure that outside of these walls that we’re putting on for not just us, but for the people who’ve grown up around this place.”
Moore On Building Relationships With Other Receivers
“Yeah, I think since the recruitment process, I honestly been building a relationship with some of the guys. Especially some of the guys from last year. You know, the older guys that left. I had a relationship with them as well. But you know, just coming in here and putting in the work every day, showing you know how much I love the game and how seriously I take it. I think I just gained a lot of respect, and you know, just everything from the guys in the receiving room, and that relationship just builds every single day."
"And then on top of that, our receivers coach that we got, he makes sure that, you know we always gonna have a type relationship that we can always feel comfortable with each other, try to have little outings with the receivers so we can get more comfortable with each other.”
“I think it’s going well. Just knowing everything that we hold ourselves to, especially having a young team. Just having that mindset that we gota be way mature. We gotta go out there and show ourselves that we’re not, just a young team. We can go out there and fight just like every other team. And I think we’ve been doing more than that.”
Moore’s Chemistry With Quarterback Dante Moore
“That’s something that we work on every day. Like I said, the meetings that I have with him outside of practice, outside of the mandatory meetings, just making sure he’s confident in everything that I do. That Imma be in the right space and he can make any pass that there is. I just trust that he gonna get the ball out there and I’ll make him look good.”
“Being that we went down there, obviously I was home, so I was more comfortable than they was. But being that where we we, we were out there at probably the hottest part of time that you could be in Texas. So it was probably 103, and we were indoors, so probably 110, but just going in and putting in that hard work definitely just brought in trust. From me to him. From me, J-Mac, being together. And them routes that we ran. Going out there on a practice field like we know where everything is gonna be, so we’re more confident now.”
“I have a ton of respect for Dante. When I first came in, he was the guy to put me with the older guys. He was the person who knew that I was gonna make an impact on his team and just trusting me to come in and do my job and everything. Gave me respect for him and the hard work that he put in. The dedication the consistency, I kind of pride myself on trying to be like him in most aspects. Not being the oldest guy on the team, but taking the leadership role of our team. Trying to be a wing to him and stuff like that. I try to make sure he feels the same love that he reciprocated from the jump.
Toughest Challenge So Far In College
“I’ll probably say practice every single day. Going against the defensive guys that we have. They game plan very well and we have I think the best defense in college football right now. So, just going against them guys and getting better every single day. Not lollygagging around practice. Not ever having time to take a break during practice because every guy on our team is good.”
Moore’s relationship with Malik Benson
“I think since I got here, me and him have just got like tighter every single day. Just the fact that he was down south from the school that he came in and me being from the south, I’m from Dallas, we just had that chemistry off the jump. Our mindset is we just kind of think alike, being two very fast receivers. Want to take the top off defenses. Something about that just brought us closer, and ever since then we just been tight.”
“Just playing fast because when I first got here, being that I came from high school, you know, it was a big difference in the game speed-wise. So he just wanted me to play fast, use my God given abilities.”
Moore on the Freshman Class
“I’ll say, we’ve been contributing well. Just coming in, trying to be pros, trying to be older guys, knowing that we have a young team this year, we want to come in and prove ourselves. Feeling like we got a chance to go out to show the world that we're not young guys. Like we play football. We’re really about it. We take it serious and just being a pro at a young age.”
Moore On Coach Ross Douglas
"Since coach Ross Douglas got here, he came in trying to earn our trust. Trying to show what he’s about. And one of the things was faith. So, when he came in and offered to take everybody to church on a Sunday where we didn’t have anything to do, that just showed a lot about his character, and he gained a lot of respect from the room in general. So, I lost my receiver coach that was here, but I didn’t lose that person that character, so me and coach Junior Adams still close, we still talk, but I mean on the field I feel like coach Douglas get the job done."
Moore On Matchup vs. Indiana
“Being that I heard this College GameDay coming here and also knowing the fans that we gave here. They’re electric. Just being in that stadium against teams that wasn’t as well-known and stuff like that, I’ve heard how loud it gets, so I’m looking forward to seeing how loud we could get for this game, and I’m mostly looking forward to just going out there and executing. Putting on for the fans, having fun with my brothers, and coming out with a win.”
Battles Against Defense in Practice
“Brandon is a crazy athlete. He kind of, what they like to say, he fits the eye test. Just like his size and his length of a cornerback. So just going against him, fighting against him every day, seeing the work that he put in, not even on the field, like in the weight room. He’s about his business. He carries himself like a pro already. Just tryna go against him every single day and just make myself better. I think we’re gonna go a long way.”
Moore’s Favorite Receivers To Watch
“Since I was about eight years old, my favorite receiver’s always been Odell Beckham. Just the way he moves, the style he plays with. You’ve seen him dance and stuff like that. Just his character when he approach the game. That’s kind of like what I try to pride myself on. And try to be like. Some of the receivers I watch in the league, obviously Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, a lot of the top receivers. A lot of receivers from Ohio State that’s in the league now. And just really all of the receivers like Malik Nabers. Just a lot of receivers who are quick, twitchy, and deep threats mostly.”
Moore on Blocking
“I was surprised on the notoriety. Just like the fact that you don’t really see that in college football from receivers. I feel like that’s why it got so much hype and stuff like that. But all throughout high school, that’s what I had to do to prove myself. Since a freshman, that’s how I got on varsity. So, it wasn’t really a surprise to me that I did that, but it was surprised to me that it got that much eyes.”
Why Moore Chose Oregon
“Mostly, I would say Coach Lanning and Coach Adams. Just being the fact that they played football. Not for like everybody else. They want to make themselves better. And knowing their backgrounds and stuff like that, they’ve been pushing a long way. Where they from and stuff like that. And I can kind of reflect on that, 'cause I’ve been in the same situation that they are."
"So, just knowing the people that they are. Knowing that they can make me better on and off the field. And then on top of that, it was the place. The people around here, like everybody here, is genuine. A lot of connections that you can get from around here. And just being comfortable so far away from home. They made me feel comfortable from my first time coming out here. Just the fact that they can tell you that all the way through my recruitment, it went a long way for me."
Wide Receiver Room’s Growth This Season
“I would definitely say our connection, just the trust that we have in each other. Us going out with each other, the little things that we have like going out to a dinner, going to each other’s house. Just our connection that we built since our first game when we didn’t really know each other. It has got way tighter and I feel like that’s gonna be the main thing when it comes to our receiving room.”
Moore On Talking To Former Oregon Wide Receivers
“Most of the receivers from last year. So, like Tez and Traeshon. Just the guys that were like the dogs of the room last year. Evan’s still here, so he talked to me every single day, even though he’s not active right now. He comes in every single day, and just like a voice, positive energy, he makes sure he’s still around. So, just a positive speech from every single receiver who was here last year who contributed it definitely helped.
Moore A Rising Star
With the injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart, Moore had to step up quickly. After high anticipation for the true freshman to make his start with the Ducks, Moore is living up to the hype.
As a true freshman, Moore has started for the Ducks' offense in all five games. He is leading the team with 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also has three carries for 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Despite not scoring, Moore's top performance of the season thus far was in week 5 against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Ducks entered the matchup as underdogs in a hostile environment, and Moore was a reliable target for quarterback Dante Moore. The true freshman finished the game with seven receptions for 89 yards.