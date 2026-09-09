Dakorien Moore Shares Personal Dez Bryant Story Before Oklahoma State
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EUGENE - Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore has a big supporter in Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, and the relationship between the two playmakers goes back before Moore's Oregon career and beyond a few social media posts.
Dakorien Moore and Dez Bryant's Connection
After Moore delivered a 62-yard go-ahead touchdown in Oregon’s 34-27 win over the Boise State Broncos, Bryant reposted the highlight with a shoutout to the Ducks sophomore.
“I really like that,” Bryant wrote on X.
Moore responded, “You know ball, unc.”
Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Moore about his relationship with Bryant and what the public support means to him, and the receiver shared a personal memory from his final game at Duncanville High School in Texas.
“If I’m being honest, it means a lot,” Moore said. “He came to my last high school game where we played North Crowley. Of course, we lost that game, but just the plays that I made and just seeing the excitement that he had - his enthusiasm that he was giving me, - just turned me up in that game.”
Moore grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and developed into one of the nation’s most coveted recruits at Duncanville. Having one of the most accomplished receivers in Cowboys history attend his game and continue following his career has not been lost on the Oregon star.
An entire generation of football players grew up idolizing Bryant in his iconic No. 88 Cowboys jersey, making the Dallas star’s belief in Moore especially unique. It sounds like Moore values the personal encouragement from Bryant just as much as the public recognition.
"So seeing what he tweeted, just the fan base that he has, just shows a lot of love, and I have a lot of love and respect for him," Moore said.
Dakorien Moore's Positive Ducks Momentum
Bryant’s shoutout followed the best statistical performance of Moore’s young Oregon career.
The former 5-star recruit caught six passes for 93 yards against Boise State, highlighted by the career-long 62-yard touchdown that gave the Ducks their first lead of the second half and sent Autzen Stadium into a frenzy. He exited the game for a brief amount of time after a hard hit but said he's "perfectly fine."
The timing of the Bryant connection is key too.
Moore and the Ducks football team are preparing to travel to hot and possibly stormy Stillwater for a matchup against Bryant’s alma mater. Bryant played for Oklahoma State from 2007-09 before the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Bryant singled out Moore last time the Ducks played Oklahoma State in 2025. The Ducks cruised to a 69-3 victory over Oklahoma State and the then-freshman caught Bryant's eye.
“I hate it was against my Pokes. Dakorien Moore that was nice!” Bryant wrote in 2025.
Bryant finished his Cowboys career with 99 starts across 113 regular-season games while posting 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 scores. He is someone who knows what elite receiver play looks like.
Dan Lanning Points Out Dakorien Moore's Blocking Ability
While the dazzling catches and touchdown dances will get most of the attention when it comes to receiver play, Oregon coach Dan Lanning pointed out that Moore is putting in the work that sometimes goes unnoticed.
"Everybody's gonna highlight the touchdown he had last week, but my favorite play is the screen to J-Mac where (Moore) runs all the way from the other side of the field to go get involved in a block," Lanning said.
"His career so far here has been highlighted by some moments like that. Whether it's a block early in the season last year where he's even blocking the wrong guy, but he's doing with unbelievable effort.”
One of the first introductions Ducks fans has to Moore was a pancake block that went viral and showed that the elite talent can impact the game in multiple ways.
He looks to build on a strong first season in Eugene. As a true freshman for the Ducks in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played.
Moore looks to bring his positive momentum into Stillwater on Saturday, Sept. 12 for an early 9 a.m. PT kickoff. It's a chance for more Dante Moore-to-Dakorien Moore receptions, for the Ducks to extend lthe ongest active road winning streak in college football (12 wins) and another opportunity to earn praise from the Cowboys legend.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus