Dakorien Moore Shares Personal Dez Bryant Story Before Oklahoma State

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore has a big supporter in Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, and the relationship between the two playmakers goes back before Moore's Oregon career and beyond a few social media posts.

Aug 3, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore and Dez Bryant's Connection

After Moore delivered a 62-yard go-ahead touchdown in Oregon’s 34-27 win over the Boise State Broncos, Bryant reposted the highlight with a shoutout to the Ducks sophomore.

“I really like that,” Bryant wrote on X.

Moore responded, “You know ball, unc.”

Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Moore about his relationship with Bryant and what the public support means to him, and the receiver shared a personal memory from his final game at Duncanville High School in Texas.

“If I’m being honest, it means a lot,” Moore said. “He came to my last high school game where we played North Crowley. Of course, we lost that game, but just the plays that I made and just seeing the excitement that he had - his enthusiasm that he was giving me, - just turned me up in that game.”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and developed into one of the nation’s most coveted recruits at Duncanville. Having one of the most accomplished receivers in Cowboys history attend his game and continue following his career has not been lost on the Oregon star.

An entire generation of football players grew up idolizing Bryant in his iconic No. 88 Cowboys jersey, making the Dallas star’s belief in Moore especially unique. It sounds like Moore values the personal encouragement from Bryant just as much as the public recognition.

"So seeing what he tweeted, just the fan base that he has, just shows a lot of love, and I have a lot of love and respect for him," Moore said.

Dakorien Moore's Positive Ducks Momentum

Bryant’s shoutout followed the best statistical performance of Moore’s young Oregon career.

The former 5-star recruit caught six passes for 93 yards against Boise State, highlighted by the career-long 62-yard touchdown that gave the Ducks their first lead of the second half and sent Autzen Stadium into a frenzy. He exited the game for a brief amount of time after a hard hit but said he's "perfectly fine."

I asked Dakorien Moore for a physical/injury update, after he had to exit the game in 4Q vs. Boise State...



He made it clear!#GoDucks https://t.co/LJ4VbZVjf6 pic.twitter.com/JdoqOrlmAo — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 9, 2026

The timing of the Bryant connection is key too.

Moore and the Ducks football team are preparing to travel to hot and possibly stormy Stillwater for a matchup against Bryant’s alma mater. Bryant played for Oklahoma State from 2007-09 before the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bryant singled out Moore last time the Ducks played Oklahoma State in 2025. The Ducks cruised to a 69-3 victory over Oklahoma State and the then-freshman caught Bryant's eye.

“I hate it was against my Pokes. Dakorien Moore that was nice!” Bryant wrote in 2025.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) and running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant finished his Cowboys career with 99 starts across 113 regular-season games while posting 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 scores. He is someone who knows what elite receiver play looks like.

Dan Lanning Points Out Dakorien Moore's Blocking Ability

While the dazzling catches and touchdown dances will get most of the attention when it comes to receiver play, Oregon coach Dan Lanning pointed out that Moore is putting in the work that sometimes goes unnoticed.

"Everybody's gonna highlight the touchdown he had last week, but my favorite play is the screen to J-Mac where (Moore) runs all the way from the other side of the field to go get involved in a block," Lanning said.

"His career so far here has been highlighted by some moments like that. Whether it's a block early in the season last year where he's even blocking the wrong guy, but he's doing with unbelievable effort.”

TOUCHDOWN!



Gary Bryant Jr. becomes the sixth different Duck to score today, extending the lead to 45-6.#GoDucks x @Gary_Bryant01



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/4FJxO3feCr — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 30, 2025

One of the first introductions Ducks fans has to Moore was a pancake block that went viral and showed that the elite talent can impact the game in multiple ways.

He looks to build on a strong first season in Eugene. As a true freshman for the Ducks in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played.

Moore looks to bring his positive momentum into Stillwater on Saturday, Sept. 12 for an early 9 a.m. PT kickoff. It's a chance for more Dante Moore-to-Dakorien Moore receptions, for the Ducks to extend lthe ongest active road winning streak in college football (12 wins) and another opportunity to earn praise from the Cowboys legend.

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