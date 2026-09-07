Dallas Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant Singles Out Oregon Star Dakorien Moore Again

EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks remain undefeated after beating the Boise State Broncos, 34-27, at Autzen Stadium, in a game that was closer than many expected.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore provided arguably the biggest highlight of the day with his 62-yard go-ahead touchdown, which was a career-long for the sophomore.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) and running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found Dakorien Moore in space, and the receiver did the rest. Moore planted his foot, made two Boise State defenders run into each other with a sharp cut and accelerated down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown, giving Oregon the lead in the fourth quarter and sending Ducks fans into a long-awaited frenzy.

Dallas Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant Singles Out Dakorien Moore

The play caught the attention of one of the most accomplished receivers in Dallas Cowboys history.

Former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant reposted the highlight of Moore, who is from the prestigious Duncanville High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

1 really like that💪🏿 https://t.co/TlRxfX0iEF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 5, 2026

“I really like that,” Bryant wrote on X.

Moore clearly appreciated the praise, responding directly to Bryant.

“You know ball, unc,” Moore wrote.

This was also not the first time Bryant has publicly praised the Oregon star, which makes the connection even more notable.

Bryant, who has posted about Moore throughout his high school career as a 5-star recruit from Texas, again singled out Moore last season when the Ducks crushed Oklahoma State, 69-3 in 2025. A Oklahoma State alum, Bryant gave credit where credit is due when it comes to Moore.

"I hate it was against my Pokes. Dakorien Moore that was nice!" Bryant wrote on X.

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that Bryant has his eye on Moore and is following his career closely.

Dakorien Moore to Carry On Dez Bryant’s Cowboys Legacy?

After being the No. 24 overall pick by Dallas in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant finished his Cowboys career with 99 starts across 113 regular-season games while posting 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 scores. He wore the famed "No. 88 jersey" and many young receivers, like Moore, look up to Bryant.

Could Moore head back home to Texas and become a Cowboy like Bryant? Only time will tell but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys show interest in him when he is eligible for the NFL Draft come 2028. Dallas still has star wideout CeeDee Lamb for the foreseeable future and what a tandem that could be.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn

Dakorien Moore Injury Scare vs. Boise State

Dakorien Moore gave fans an injury scare late in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit and asking to leave the game. Moore was helped to the medical tent for further evaluation, creating concern about the condition of one of Oregon’s most important offensive players. However, as Oregon fans held their breath, he was able to go back into the game.

Moore later walked off the field under his own power following the victory. In a video captured by Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, the receiver was smiling as he left the field, although a noticeable lump could be seen on his upper cheek.

The injury scare came after a career performance from Moore, who caught six passes for 93 yards. He continues to show his reliability, finishing with at least one reception in all 12 career games played. His injury designation will be worth monitoring this week.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore after the Ducks’ 34-27 win over Boise State 🏈



He had exited the game and went into the tent after a hard hit in the 4Q. #goducks https://t.co/gCS9T5p1ub pic.twitter.com/KgjmEz3szv — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Dante Moore was fired up about the 62-yard touchdown, revealing that he and Dakorien had actually "messed that play up" in practice.

“Come game time, I coached him up. He did it the right way, and when we do things the right way, you get rewarded. So he did that, made him miss, and then you know he was always going to dance in the end zone," Dante Moore said about Dakorien Moore.

“But I mean, he’s just so coachable, and I love him to death. He’s so young, but he’s grown so much this past year," he continued.

Can Moore continue his positive momentum in 2026? As a true freshman for the Ducks in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played. The Oregon coaching staff and his teammates have been vocal about his strong offseason, fellow Ducks receiver Evan Stewart called him "dynamic."

Next up, Moore and the Ducks face Bryant's Oklahoma State Cowboys again, so perhaps Bryant will comment about Moore again. This time Oregon will travel for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff on Sept. 12. The Cowboys (0-1) dropped their season opener to Tulsa by a 24-10 and have brought in 90 new players from last year's team.

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