What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said About Dakorien Moore's Block on Touchdown Play
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks have a potential freshman phenom in wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Excitement has been palpable for Moore's debut in a Ducks uniform, since he committed to coach Dan Lanning's Ducks over the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and basically every other college football powerhouse.
Oregon beat Montana State, 59-13, and Moore finished with three receptions for 26 yards and two carries for 17 yards - but his impact went further than his stat line.
Moore has already been compared to Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith as a potential break out candidate to become a household name in 2025. Meanwhile, scouts have predicted he will be a first round NFL Draft pick. He was ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. That's a lot to put on the shoulders of an 18-year old...
However, Moore is not an ordinary teenager. His route running, maturity and top-end speed are head-turning.
Did Moore Live Up To Expectations In Oregon Ducks Debut?
The Ducks started their 2025 season with a win and so did Moore. Many true freshman are still searching to find where the bathrooms are but Moore proved that the buzz about him in fall camp was warranted.
Not only did Moore show off a blooming connection with starting quarterback Dante Moore, but he also dazzled with an incredible pancake block.
Moore showed off his athleticism on a hurdle after a reception that reminded many Ducks fans of tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the Big Ten Championship game.
Then, Moore proved he is willing to put in the physical work too with a pancake block during a touchdown by fellow receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Moore was just as excited about his block as Bryant Jr. was with his touchdown.
What Dan Lanning Said About Dakorien Moore's Block
After the game, Lanning was asked about the play in his post game press conference:
“I’m really proud of that play. He was blocking the wrong guy but he was blocking his ass off… that’s huge," said Lanning.
Dan Lanning And Ducks Team Believe In Dakorien Moore
The Duncanville High School (Texas) prospect has the chance to be rare. Coach Lanning praised the freshman for his work-ethic in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Moore’s “unbelievable” speed and “incredible” ball skills have impressed senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher can
"As quick as lightning," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "We were doing seven on, a couple weeks ago and they threw a bubble screen to him and I was going to tag off on him. (He) had almost Tez Johnson-like elusiveness. I was like, 'Holy smokes.'"
Dakorien Moore’s Ceiling
The Ducks are faced with the task of replacing four of their top five receiving threats from last season, so there is opportunity aplenty for Moore. The Ducks lost top-returning receiver Evan Stewart to a possible season-ending knee injury in June and will look for other players to fill his void.
Moore has quickly become a Ducks fan favorite as he has embraced Eugene and the Oregon football program - often doing some recruiting of his own to bring the top prospects to join him as a Duck.
At one of the premiere high school football programs in Texas, Moore led Duncanville to a 13-1 record and a Texas 6A D-1 state semifinal berth during senior season. In 2024, he finished with 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. A dual-sport athlete, Moore also nchored 4x200m relay team that claimed the 6A state title and set the national high school record.
Good news for Oregon fans is, Moore’s Ducks career is just beginning and Lanning has been clear that he will not discriminate playing time based on age. Next up, Oregon hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.