Dan Lanning Addresses Wide Receiver Injuries After Oregon Ducks' Playoff Practice

EUGENE – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks were without wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart at the end of the regular season, but the trio all participated in stretches at team practice on Monday, Dec. 15 ahead of Oregon's first-round matchup with James Madison in the College Football Playoff. Both Moore and Bryant also took part in punt return drills.

Coach Dan Lanning continued to avoid providing a timeline on injuries following the practice.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Everybody's closer than they were yesterday,” Lanning said. “It's good seeing guys out there.”

Lanning also provided his thoughts on personnel changes and returners for the 2026 season ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff game against James Madison on Saturday.

More video of Oregon's receivers at practice under an ominous Eugene sky.@lilycrane23 #GoDucks https://t.co/pnCuJH0JKI pic.twitter.com/abVFK1knS2 — Oregon Ducks On SI (@OregonDucks_SI) December 15, 2025

What Dan Lanning Said

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Opening Statement:

“JMU obviously have done an exceptional job all year. You talk about one of few teams that's top-10 offense, top-10 defense. You watch the offense. They create explosive plays all over the board. The quarterback can run the ball. The running back can run the ball. They extend it down the field. Defensively, they create a lot of issues, a lot of different looks, a ton of variety that we have to be able to practice and go through, but overall, really excited about the opportunity for our guys.”

How Defensive Back Trey McNut Has Attacked Rehab:

“He's done a great job, and all these guys have been really eager. Again, it's about us protecting them from themselves at times. But been really eager to get out there and do the work.”

Bear Alexander’s Growth and 2026 Return:

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Certainly not next year yet, but excited about a guy like Bear that wants to come back. I think it shows a great deal of maturity on his part and how he's grown and developed into the player that we all knew he could be, and he's gotten better and better each week. Continue to see that growth for him, so excited about what that means for our future.”

If Makhi Hughes’ Return if Plausible in 2026 After Redshirt:

“I think it’s plausible for several of our players.”

What All-American Awards Mean to the Program:

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I always think individual success is an attribute to the job that the whole team's done. And I think every one of those guys, I didn't see that, who was awarded what, but we have a lot of guys that deserve recognition. It's great that people are recognizing what our players are doing, but I think every one of those guys will tell you any success that's coming their way, it's a derogative of our team success.”

What the Messaging Has Been to the Young Group:

“It's one day at a time. Your routine, you try to keep the same. It's a new group. But this group has experience. They played a lot of games this year, and it isn't just another game, right? It's different from that standpoint, right? So, elimination game, but these guys know what the prep looks like.”

What Changed From How They Handled the Extended Break Last Postseason:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Probably not gonna hop into the details there, but we have a plan.”