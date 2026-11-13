Dan Lanning Admits Why Oregon Safety Devin Jackson Has His Attention
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The 2026 season has featured a slower build-up for the No. 16 Oregon Ducks’ true freshmen than in 2025. While the previous recruiting class saw names like running back Jordon Davison or cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. contribute right away, it’s taken more time for coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 class to find a consistent groove.
During the Ducks’ three-game win streak, it’s been freshmen like offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and running back Brandon Smith who’ve fueled the team’s offensive resurgence. But on defense, it was freshman safety Devin Jackson who secured the highlight play in the 41-28 win over the then-No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dan Lanning on What Makes Devin Jackson Different
Lanning bold play call for the fake punt on fourth down at the end of the first half sparked momentum and set up the Ducks’ first touchdown. But it was Jackson’s interception on the next defensive drive that led Oregon to its first lead that it never conceded after.
Jackson snagged a toe-tap interception on first-and-10 at the Oregon 41-yard line with 1:06 to go in the half. The Ducks quickly marched down the field before the half expired.
While it was Jackson’s first collegiate interception, it wasn’t the first time he’s made an impact. The safety is up to 16 tackles on the season, recording a stat in every game from UCLA on. Lanning addressed what stands out about Jackson on Wednesday.
“Yeah, one, it just starts with getting extra. Devin's a guy that's always coming up to watch extra film, do more,” Lanning said. “He's become really coachable. Understands like when his level of communication goes up, his level of play goes up, and realizing how quickly that can help him have success on the field, and he has a lot of skill. He's a talented player.”
Lanning made similar comments about sophomore defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during his freshman season in 2025. Like Finney, Jackson’s work ethic has evidently allowed him to earn opportunities on game day and make the most of them.
An injury to starting safety Aaron Flowers during the Sept. 26 game against the USC Trojans opened the door for Jackson’s increasing role. Lanning revealed after Flowers missed the loss to UCLA that he was expected to be out for the foreseeable future following shoulder surgery.
Flowers was the lone returning starter at safety from 2025. The program continued to search for answers at the position throughout its losing stretch, with 2025 standout Dillon Thieneman departing to become a first-round NFL Draft pick and Koi Perich not quite meeting fan expectations.
But with Jackson’s recent performances, Lanning could have his answer at safety not just for 2026, but in the long term.
Recruiting Devin Jackson to Oregon
Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, playing for The First Academy in Florida. When asked about recruiting a player all the way from Florida to Eugene, Lanning pointed to Jackson’s desire to develop and grow.
“I think Devin's just a great example of a guy that came here and kind of fell in love with what the opportunity was in front of him,” he said. “Really like the people he's around and realized, ‘Hey, I can change what's comfortable and maybe grow the most.’”
“So obviously, it'd be really comfortable for him to go somewhere that's local,” Lanning continued. “But to have the opportunity to go somewhere that's a little further away, but an opportunity for great growth is what he was looking for. And then he's been a great a great fit.”
Lanning also credited the coaches within the defense and the secondary, including defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, for the relationships they’ve built with him.
Jackson spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Ducks on Wednesday. He admitted to being attracted to playing far from home and focusing on academics, while also diving into his impact as a freshman.
“I just knew that I had to step up. I couldn’t be a freshman,” Jackson said. “I’m no longer a freshman. I’ve gotta be a veteran on the field. So, Aaron (Flowers) also helped me throughout this journey. Like, coming in January, he always was behind me being able to walk me through things that I didn’t know and was able to pick me up when I didn’t know things.”
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23