Dan Lanning Admits Why Oregon Safety Devin Jackson Has His Attention

The 2026 season has featured a slower build-up for the No. 16 Oregon Ducks’ true freshmen than in 2025. While the previous recruiting class saw names like running back Jordon Davison or cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. contribute right away, it’s taken more time for coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 class to find a consistent groove.

During the Ducks’ three-game win streak, it’s been freshmen like offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and running back Brandon Smith who’ve fueled the team’s offensive resurgence. But on defense, it was freshman safety Devin Jackson who secured the highlight play in the 41-28 win over the then-No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning on What Makes Devin Jackson Different

Lanning bold play call for the fake punt on fourth down at the end of the first half sparked momentum and set up the Ducks’ first touchdown. But it was Jackson’s interception on the next defensive drive that led Oregon to its first lead that it never conceded after.

Jackson snagged a toe-tap interception on first-and-10 at the Oregon 41-yard line with 1:06 to go in the half. The Ducks quickly marched down the field before the half expired.

While it was Jackson’s first collegiate interception, it wasn’t the first time he’s made an impact. The safety is up to 16 tackles on the season, recording a stat in every game from UCLA on. Lanning addressed what stands out about Jackson on Wednesday.

“Yeah, one, it just starts with getting extra. Devin's a guy that's always coming up to watch extra film, do more,” Lanning said. “He's become really coachable. Understands like when his level of communication goes up, his level of play goes up, and realizing how quickly that can help him have success on the field, and he has a lot of skill. He's a talented player.”

Oregon defensive back Devin Jackson tackles UCLA running back Anthony Woods as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning made similar comments about sophomore defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during his freshman season in 2025. Like Finney, Jackson’s work ethic has evidently allowed him to earn opportunities on game day and make the most of them.

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An injury to starting safety Aaron Flowers during the Sept. 26 game against the USC Trojans opened the door for Jackson’s increasing role. Lanning revealed after Flowers missed the loss to UCLA that he was expected to be out for the foreseeable future following shoulder surgery.

Flowers was the lone returning starter at safety from 2025. The program continued to search for answers at the position throughout its losing stretch, with 2025 standout Dillon Thieneman departing to become a first-round NFL Draft pick and Koi Perich not quite meeting fan expectations.

But with Jackson’s recent performances, Lanning could have his answer at safety not just for 2026, but in the long term.

Recruiting Devin Jackson to Oregon

Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, playing for The First Academy in Florida. When asked about recruiting a player all the way from Florida to Eugene, Lanning pointed to Jackson’s desire to develop and grow.

“I think Devin's just a great example of a guy that came here and kind of fell in love with what the opportunity was in front of him,” he said. “Really like the people he's around and realized, ‘Hey, I can change what's comfortable and maybe grow the most.’”

Oregon Ducks defensive back Devin Jackson (22) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So obviously, it'd be really comfortable for him to go somewhere that's local,” Lanning continued. “But to have the opportunity to go somewhere that's a little further away, but an opportunity for great growth is what he was looking for. And then he's been a great a great fit.”

Lanning also credited the coaches within the defense and the secondary, including defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, for the relationships they’ve built with him.

Jackson spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Ducks on Wednesday. He admitted to being attracted to playing far from home and focusing on academics, while also diving into his impact as a freshman.

“I just knew that I had to step up. I couldn’t be a freshman,” Jackson said. “I’m no longer a freshman. I’ve gotta be a veteran on the field. So, Aaron (Flowers) also helped me throughout this journey. Like, coming in January, he always was behind me being able to walk me through things that I didn’t know and was able to pick me up when I didn’t know things.”

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