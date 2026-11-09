Recruits at Ohio Stadium Wanted Photos With Dakorien Moore After Oregon’s Upset

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Oregon Ducks won in more ways than one at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. In front of 103,551 fans, Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore pulled down a one-handed touchdown as the Ducks scored 38 unanswered points on their way to a 41-28 upset of No. 12 Ohio State. After the final whistle, the Oregon receiver was still making an impression. This time, he had the ear of a group of recruits.

Ohio State had asked its fans to “Scarlet the Shoe.” By the third quarter, some were chanting “Fire Ryan Day” and others were heading for the exits. The Ducks had just snapped Ohio State’s 12-game home winning streak. By Sunday, Oregon was back in the AP Top 25 at No. 18 and the Buckeyes had fallen to No. 21.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was still plenty of noise where the Oregon fans had gathered. Oregon coach Dan Lanning sprinted over to high-five them and pose for photos, while quarterback Dylan Raiola and his teammates stopped to sign jerseys for the fans who had made the trip to Columbus.

Dakorien Moore Popular With Recruits At Ohio Stadium

Down on the field, a group of recruits pulled Moore aside to congratulate him and take pictures. He greeted them and took all the many photos they asked for. Afterward, when Moore was asked if he’d been telling them to come to Oregon, he answered without hesitation.

“Most definitely, I was definitely telling them, they know where to go now... It's just showing love to the youngins, that's all it is,” Moore said.

Moore had given them plenty to talk about. With Ohio State cornerback Dominick Kelly tight in coverage, he twisted back toward Raiola’s pass and plucked it out of the air with one hand in the back corner of the end zone. The 11-yard touchdown helped push Oregon’s lead to 31-14 in the third quarter. Moore finished with a team-high seven catches for 56 yards.

During warmups, Oregon Ducks on SI got an early look of what was to come. Moore was already practicing one-handed catches before kickoff.

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“If you're out there for pregame, you'll see me doing one-handed catches... So just trying to be that type of guy to where I can make the quarterback confident enough to throw them type of passes,” Moore said.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore practicing that one-handed catch before the Ohio State game.



A couple hours later, Moore’s one-handed TD catch puts the Ducks up 31-14 over the Buckeyes. https://t.co/bucEwdnStu pic.twitter.com/7Kew2TvS6b — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

Oregon and Ohio State Recruiting

The Ducks and the Buckeyes are two powerhouses on the recruiting trail. Under Lanning, the Ducks have picked up steam. The 2026 recruiting class marked Oregon's third straight consensus top-five class in the country, just five years after having a class ranked in the top five for the first time ever.

Ohio State has had a top-five ranked recruiting class for a whopping seven (!) straight cycles.

The Ducks and Buckeyes battle for the top talent in the nation, and one of those battles also came full circle on Saturday. In the 2025 class, Oregon flipped the commitment of five-star Ohio State cornerback pledge Na'eem Offord.

Offord and the Ducks secondary had the tough challenge of facing Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith but were able to relatively contain Smith. Offord finished with a career-high two pass breakups, including one intended for Smith in the end zone. Offord let his excitement be known as he celebrated with a "O-H-I-O" on the field.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a one hand touchdown as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately the Ducks and Moore got the last word at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The Ducks improved to 6-3 and earned their third win over a top-25 ranked opponent this season. Their 24-point fourth-quarter lead marked Ohio State’s largest home deficit since 1999.

Next up, Oregon hosts Michigan at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

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