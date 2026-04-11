Dan Lanning's Birthday Points Out Important Statistic
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On Friday, April 10, Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning turned 40 years old, highlighting four seasons with the Ducks with the program's first Big Ten Championship, first Orange Bowl victory, two visits to the College Football Playoff, and an impressive 48-8 overall record.
That build up to potential future success is a big factor for Lanning, especially when comparing the Ducks' leader to his Big Ten Conference counterparts.
Dan Lanning Brings Youth to the Big Ten Table
What's interesting to consider is that Lanning is the youngest active coach across all 18 teams in the Big Ten Conference, even though the trend in college athletics is trending more and more to younger talent for top roles. In fact, according to a 2025 article from ESPN's J.J. Post, 81 percent of the coaches hired during that offseason were under the age of 50.
Also in 2025, the average age of coaches promoted across the Power Four conferences is roughly 42.6 years old, further highlighting how Lanning's age is a bit of an anomaly in head coaching gigs, even though the trend continues to dip younger.
Big Ten Coach Ages (Oldest to Youngest)
1. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Hawkeyes (70 years old) Aug. 1, 1955
2. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan Wolverines (66 years old) Nov. 21, 1959
3. Curt Cignetti, Indiana Hoosiers (64 years old) Jun. 2, 1961
4. Greg Schiano, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (59 years old) Jun. 1, 1966
5. Mike Locksley, Maryland Terrapins (56 years old) Dec. 25, 1969
6. Bret Bielema, Illinois Fighting Illini (56 years old) Jan. 13, 1970
7. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers (52 years old) Aug. 18, 1973
8. Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State Spartans (51 years old) Dec. 2, 1974
9. Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers (51 years old) Jan. 31, 1975
10. Jedd Fisch, Washington Huskies (49 years old) May 5, 1976
11. Barry Odom, Purdue Boilermakers (49 years old) Nov. 26, 1976
12. Bob Chesney, UCLA Bruins (48 years old) Aug. 10, 1977
13. Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes (47 years old) Mar. 12, 1979
14. Matt Campbell, Penn State Nittany Lions (46 years old) Nov. 29, 1979
15. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Golden Gophers (45 years old) Nov. 29, 1980
16. Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans (42 years old) Sept. 5, 1983
17. David Braun, Northwestern Wildcats (41 years old) April 2, 1985
18. Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks (40 years old) April 10, 1986
Funny enough, both Lanning and Northwestern Wildcats coach David Braun aren't just the two youngest head coaches in the Big Ten, they're also the only two coaches in the Big Ten to be an Aries star sign according to the Zodiac sign classifications.
The most common star sign for Big Ten coaches: Sagittarius. Does that help on the field? Likely not. Is it a fun fact for trivia? Maybe.
Dan Lanning's Age and Accomplishments
When it comes to the age of national champion coaches, Lanning also has a ways to go if the statistics are to be believed as a trend. In the past 10 seasons, the average age of a coach leading the national championship team is 61.4 years old, with Ohio State's Day being the youngest coach to clinch a championship in the past 10 years.
So for Lanning, celebrating another birthday involves taking a toast to the years, and potential successes, ahead.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.