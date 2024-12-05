Oregon Ducks 'Fly Era' Uniforms vs. Penn State: Big Ten Championship
It's the No. 1 Oregon Ducks' first year in the Big Ten Conference, and they are showing up and showing out in style. Not only have the Ducks become the top team in the nation, recording their second ever 12-0 schedule, they're preparing to battle for the crown of the Big Ten Conference Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
So, for a team that's stunned the nation with their "Generation O" uniform line, another uniform combination released that the Ducks will be wearing for this historic moment in program history.
Modeled by senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their "Fly Era" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with silver and green details. Black is prominent on the pants. The gloves and undergarments are black. On the gloves, there's a steel plating silver detail that can be seen in the shoulders of the uniform, which represents the steel shoulders of Oregon uniforms of the early 2000's and the carbon fiber Duck wings of the 2010's.
The cleats are black with silver paint spraying from the foot of the shoe, seemingly intended to emulate the look of spray paint.
As for the helmet, you'll spot a green, shiny base with an almost matte silver Oregon "O" on the sides of the helmet. "Ducks" is in a light grey on the base of the skull. The eye guard is a black holographic shift with a black face mask. This particular helmet design has yet to be seen on the field this year.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green in Indianapolis to match the Ducks' uniforms.
This uniform combination folds into Oregon's 2024 line called "Generation O." Each uniform is inspired by the past decade of Oregon's fashion influence across college athletics. Each uniform was designed by Van Horne Brands and Nike with input from the program, and produced in Portland, Oregon.
The “Generation O” collection includes the “Gang Green” all-green combination worn during the Ducks’ season opener against the Idaho Vandals, the “Mighty Oregon” white uniform with green helmet and green pants worn for the rivalry game against Oregon State, the “Heroes” uniformdesigned by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning and the family for a special cause and the Michigan State game, the previously mentioned “Fly Era” all black uniforms debuting against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the also mentioned “Warp Speed” all white uniforms taking the field against Michigan. It's presumed all the uniforms for the "Generation O" line have been released.
Why does Oregon have such innovative fits for the field? Thank sportswear company Nike. The brand and it's founder, Phil Knight, has a longstanding relationship with the University of Oregon and often tests their newest technology on Oregon athletes. A Youtube video released before the start of the 2024 season delves into the history behind the “swoosh” and the “O”.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can catch this Oregon uniform combination when Oregon takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 16th at 4:30pm.
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Gavin Nix from Miami: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'
MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh