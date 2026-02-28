Oregon Fans Will Love What Jadon Canady Said About Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks cornerback Jadon Canady spent just one season with the Ducks, but he became a key player with the program. While speaking at the NFL Combine, Canady broke down what kind of coach Oregon’s Dan Lanning is.

“Dan Lanning is a guy who loves the game. The guy who’s there four a.m. last guy there. Knows the whole offense, the whole defense, the whole special teams. Dan doesn’t cheat at all. Dan will definitely be a great coach for a long time,” Canady said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has had the program trending up since taking over ahead of the 2022 season. The culture at Oregon has helped bring in both high school recruits and transfer players, such as Canady. Even though it was just one season, Canady's comment on Lanning shows the impact he has on the players.

Oregon CB Jadon Canady on coach Dan Lanning and what Cal will get in former DC Tosh Lupoi pic.twitter.com/HjQguojDZm — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 26, 2026

Jadon Canady Shows Up for Oregon in One Season

The Ducks were Canady’s third stop, but he quickly stepped up and became a critical player for Oregon’s defense. He previously spent two seasons with Tulane before transferring to Ole Miss for two years.

Canady finished the season with 39 total tackles, nine passes defended, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of his biggest plays of the season came in the final regular-season game of the year against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks were only up 3-0, and with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Canady caught an interception at the goal line.

Without Canady’s interception, the Huskies could have scored on their drive to take the lead and momentum of the game. Thanks in part to Canady, the Ducks finished the regular season with a 26-14 win ahead of their College Football Playoff run.

One of the reasons for Oregon's success in 2025 was the team's dominant defense. The Ducks ranked No. 7 in the nation, allowing 273.7 yards per game.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks on the phone as Indiana speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While speaking at the Combine, Canady also took a moment to highlight former Ducks’ defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and what the California Golden Bears are gaining with him as their head coach.

“A guy who’s crazy, for sure. Loves football. Tosh does a lot for the program. Definitely a winner,” Canady said.

Oregon Ducks Predicted to be Well Represented in the NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have proven to be a strong program for players wanting to pursue a career in the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks had 10 players selected, and the program is set to be well-represented again this year.

The NFL Scouting Combine gives players a chance to speak to teams and show off their skills during workouts, potentially improving their stock. Canady is one of 12 Ducks participating in the combine, the second-most invited in program history.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to Canady, Ducks’ players participating in the Combine include: offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, wide receiver Malik Benson, running back Noah Whittington, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Sadiq is one notable Ducks player to watch for in the first round of the draft after a breakout performance this season. Pregnon and Thieneman could rise into the first round as well, especially if they have a strong combine performance.

As Canady participates in the combine, a good showing can help ensure he is taken in the draft, and he could be one to watch among the middle rounds.