What Dan Lanning’s Candid Comments Reveal About Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck
Coming off a statement 18-16 road victory over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks return to Eugene to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the first time as a Big Ten member. Oregon enters Friday night's matchup with an 8-1 record and is looking to take one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff.
In addition to Friday night's matchup being the first between the two programs as members of the Big Ten, it'll also be the first time that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck face off. Both coaches have quickly risen through the coaching ranks during their careers, a common trait has fostered mutual respect between the two.
Dan Lanning Credits P.J. Fleck's Coaching Ahead of Minnesota Matchup
As the Ducks prepare for their Friday night matchup against Minnesota, Lanning credited Fleck and the leadership he's displayed in his eight seasons with the Golden Gophers.
"I've gotten to get to know Fleck a little bit more since our move to the Big Ten here. Everything I thought I knew about P.J. is not really what I knew. He's an unbelievable human, has a cause, believes in what he believes in," Lanning said during his weekly press conference.
Since leaving Western Michigan for Minnesota in 2017, Fleck has a 64-42 record as the coach for the Golden Gophers. Fleck also led Minnesota to an undefeated 6-0 bowl record. Throughout his coaching career at Western Michigan and Minnesota, his teams have adopted the mantra "Row the Boat," which has helped them pull off wins as an underdog.
"You watch his team play, and you can see it on film. The energy that they play with. How they do things. I think he's just a guy who does it the right way. He has been very consistent with his message and how he attacks. He challenges you in a lot of ways, all phases, prepares the right way, so you know, just a lot of respect for him and his program," Lanning said.
Lanning's Impressive Coaching Tenure With Oregon
Before he became the Ducks' coach in 2022, Lanning had several previous coaching positions, most notably as Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. Those positions have proven to be a great attribute to the success he's accomplished with Oregon. In his four seasons with the Ducks, Lanning has been one of the best coaches in college football, posting a 43-7 overall record, which includes a Big Ten Championship and a Fiesta Bowl win.
"I think Dan Lanning doesn't get enough credit for how he connects that football team, how invested they are, how good they are, how well they play collectively together. Especially on the defensive side. We know he's a really good defensive mind. He's a great person, he's a great coach," Fleck said.
Lanning is looking to lead the Ducks back to the playoff, where this time, Oregon fans hope it can result in the program winning its first national championship in school history. The Ducks have the team to accomplish that goal, but the question is whether they can get healthy on offense to spark a potential postseason run.
Previous Meetings Between Oregon and Minnesota
Friday night's matchup against Minnesota will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. The last meeting was in the 2003 Sun Bowl, where the Golden Gophers won 31-30. Minnesota leads the series 3-1 over Oregon, with the Ducks' lone win coming in the 1999 Sun Bowl, where they beat the Golden Gophers 24-20.
Oregon is a heavy favorite on Friday night, as ESPN BET Sportsbook lists the Ducks favored by 25.5. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.