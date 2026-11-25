March madness? More like November madness. College football has been a rollercoaster ride this month, as the College Football Playoff nears closer and closer. The fourth CFP rankings dropped on Tuesday night, and there is one takeaway that has many scratching their heads.

Oregon beat Boise State. Oregon is ranked, and Boise State isn't... but the Broncos would currently make the playoff field, while the Ducks would be the first team out.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

The Ducks moved up another spot to No. 12 in the CFP rankings on Tuesday, marking their 35th straight appearance in the committee's top 25. Boise State (9-2) went the other way. The Broncos were No. 17 a week ago, then fell out of the rankings after a 22-20 home loss to 6-5 San Diego State.

The highest-ranked Group of 6 team gets an automatic bid, and Boise State still has the best chance of any Group of 6 team to reach the playoff at 36.8 percent, according to ESPN Analytics. If Boise State gets in without cracking the committee's top 25 in the final rankings, it would be the first unranked team to make the CFP.

But before Oregon fans feel like the sky is falling in Eugene, there's good news. The Ducks have a 61.9 percent chance to make the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. No Big Ten team has better odds.

Nov 7, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what does all this mean? First, a quick look at the resumes.

Oregon vs. Boise State

Oregon has the head-to-head win, an impressive road resume and the better playoff odds.

Head-to-head: Oregon beat Boise State 34-27 in the season opener on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon beat Boise State 34-27 in the season opener on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium. Losses: Oregon has three. Boise State's two came against Oregon and 6-5 San Diego State.

Oregon has three. Boise State's two came against Oregon and 6-5 San Diego State. Road resume: Oregon is one of three teams, along with Alabama and Georgia, with multiple double-digit road wins over ranked opponents.

Oregon is one of three teams, along with Alabama and Georgia, with multiple double-digit road wins over ranked opponents. Playoff odds: Oregon is at 61.9 percent, and Boise State is at 36.8 percent, according to ESPN Analytics.

When it comes to the CFP rankings, No. 12 has been a heartbreaking spot, historically. Last season, Notre Dame finished No. 11 and BYU No. 12 in the final CFP rankings. Both were left out to make room for two Group of 6 champions, No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 James Madison.

However, the Ducks (pretty much) control their own destiny. Win their next two games and the Ducks are in the CFP, after rallying from a 4-3 record and a two percent(!) chance of making the playoff a month ago. Oregon has two ways in.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How Oregon Makes The Playoff

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win twice, and it takes the drama out of it. If Oregon beats rival Washington on Saturday at Autzen and then wins the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, it gets an automatic bid, and the committee's rankings no longer decide it.

Here are a few paths...

Beat Washington and win the Big Ten title: Oregon is in with an automatic bid.

Beat Washington, reach the title game and lose: Not guaranteed. A 9-4 Oregon would need an at-large bid.

Beat Washington and miss the title game: Not guaranteed. Oregon would sit at 9-3 and need

an at-large bid. Lose to Washington: A long shot. Oregon would need one of the loss scenarios that still sends it to Indianapolis.

The Ducks currently have an 86.5 percent chance to reach the Big Ten title game and a 57.8 percent chance to win it, the best in the conference.

The Big Ten Championship Game clinching scenarios can get complicated. If Oregon beats Washington, it clinches a spot in the title game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis with:

Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa losses

Oregon win AND UCLA win

Oregon win AND Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses

Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss

The only way a win over Washington isn't enough? UCLA loses to USC, Indiana loses to Purdue and Iowa beats Nebraska.

Oregon Ducks coach dan lanning and Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch | oregon ducks on si darby winter

There is a path, even if the Ducks lose to the Huskies.

Oregon loss AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC, and Wisconsin losses

Oregon loss AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC, and Wisconsin losses

Oregon loss AND Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, and USC losses

Oregon loss AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, and USC losses

So, while the rollercoaster of the rankings can be fun for media and fans to debate and discuss... the truth is, Oregon is in a prime situation for a playoff bid.

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