College Football Playoff Rankings Raise a Bigger Question About Oregon, Boise State
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March madness? More like November madness. College football has been a rollercoaster ride this month, as the College Football Playoff nears closer and closer. The fourth CFP rankings dropped on Tuesday night, and there is one takeaway that has many scratching their heads.
Oregon beat Boise State. Oregon is ranked, and Boise State isn't... but the Broncos would currently make the playoff field, while the Ducks would be the first team out.
The Ducks moved up another spot to No. 12 in the CFP rankings on Tuesday, marking their 35th straight appearance in the committee's top 25. Boise State (9-2) went the other way. The Broncos were No. 17 a week ago, then fell out of the rankings after a 22-20 home loss to 6-5 San Diego State.
The highest-ranked Group of 6 team gets an automatic bid, and Boise State still has the best chance of any Group of 6 team to reach the playoff at 36.8 percent, according to ESPN Analytics. If Boise State gets in without cracking the committee's top 25 in the final rankings, it would be the first unranked team to make the CFP.
But before Oregon fans feel like the sky is falling in Eugene, there's good news. The Ducks have a 61.9 percent chance to make the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. No Big Ten team has better odds.
So what does all this mean? First, a quick look at the resumes.
Oregon vs. Boise State
Oregon has the head-to-head win, an impressive road resume and the better playoff odds.
- Head-to-head: Oregon beat Boise State 34-27 in the season opener on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.
- Losses: Oregon has three. Boise State's two came against Oregon and 6-5 San Diego State.
- Road resume: Oregon is one of three teams, along with Alabama and Georgia, with multiple double-digit road wins over ranked opponents.
- Playoff odds: Oregon is at 61.9 percent, and Boise State is at 36.8 percent, according to ESPN Analytics.
When it comes to the CFP rankings, No. 12 has been a heartbreaking spot, historically. Last season, Notre Dame finished No. 11 and BYU No. 12 in the final CFP rankings. Both were left out to make room for two Group of 6 champions, No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 James Madison.
However, the Ducks (pretty much) control their own destiny. Win their next two games and the Ducks are in the CFP, after rallying from a 4-3 record and a two percent(!) chance of making the playoff a month ago. Oregon has two ways in.
How Oregon Makes The Playoff
Win twice, and it takes the drama out of it. If Oregon beats rival Washington on Saturday at Autzen and then wins the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, it gets an automatic bid, and the committee's rankings no longer decide it.
- Beat Washington and win the Big Ten title: Oregon is in with an automatic bid.
- Beat Washington, reach the title game and lose: Not guaranteed. A 9-4 Oregon would need an at-large bid.
- Beat Washington and miss the title game: Not guaranteed. Oregon would sit at 9-3 and need
- Lose to Washington: A long shot. Oregon would need one of the loss scenarios that still sends it to Indianapolis.
an at-large bid.
The Ducks currently have an 86.5 percent chance to reach the Big Ten title game and a 57.8 percent chance to win it, the best in the conference.
The Big Ten Championship Game clinching scenarios can get complicated. If Oregon beats Washington, it clinches a spot in the title game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis with:
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa losses
- Oregon win AND UCLA win
- Oregon win AND Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss
The only way a win over Washington isn't enough? UCLA loses to USC, Indiana loses to Purdue and Iowa beats Nebraska.
There is a path, even if the Ducks lose to the Huskies.
- Oregon loss AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC, and Wisconsin losses
- Oregon loss AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC, and Wisconsin losses
- Oregon loss AND Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, and USC losses
- Oregon loss AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, and USC losses
So, while the rollercoaster of the rankings can be fun for media and fans to debate and discuss... the truth is, Oregon is in a prime situation for a playoff bid.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus