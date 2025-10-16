Dan Lanning's Interesting Interaction to Indiana Question Before Oregon vs. Rutgers
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Ducks are coming off a tough loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning wants to focus on the matchup against Rutgers.
While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup against Rutgers, Lanning called out the media for asking questions about the loss in week 7 instead of the upcoming game against the Scarlet Knights.
“You guys know we’re playing Rutgers, right?” Lanning asked. “We did Monday press conference already.”
The Oregon Ducks lost the game, 30-20, struggling on both sides of the ball. It caused Oregon to drop from the No. 3 team to the No. 8, and it was the first regular-season loss since 2023.
“Any other Indiana questions?” Lanning asked. “They played really good, guys. They had a better plan than us, and we played that game last Saturday.”
Oregon’s Sights Set On Rutgers
The loss against Indiana was a tough one for the Ducks. The offense did not perform to the level it has through the first five weeks of the season. While looking over mistakes is important to take a step forward, the focus is on how the Ducks are going to play against Rutgers, as opposed to what went wrong in week 7.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights hold a 3-3 record, going 0-3 in Big Ten conference play. While the game will be on the East Coast, Oregon has a chance to make a statement by showing they are still a dominant unit, especially on the road.
It will be a big matchup for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who threw two interceptions and just 186 passing yards against the Hoosiers. Moore will have to show how he can bounce back from a tough game.
This season, Moore has passed for 1,396 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He has also rushed for 95 yards. Moore has the chance to show he is still one of the top quarterbacks in college football.
The playcalling will be something to watch for against Rutgers. Oregon has one of the most talented run games, but running back Jordon Davison, who led the game with rushing yards against Indiana, had just eight carries.
The Oregon Ducks have several running backs who can help lead the team, including Dierre Hill Jr., who leads the team with 267 rushing yards.
Rutgers’ defense is giving up many explosive plays this season, leading to opposing offenses moving down the field at ease. This could give the Ducks a chance to not only regroup, but have a big game both passing and running the ball.
Oregon’s Remaining Schedule
Despite suffering a loss, Oregon still has a shot to make the College Football Playoff. Oregon has just one ranked opponent remaining on its schedule, the No. 20 USC Trojans. While the Ducks have to take it just one game at a time, Oregon has a chance to finish the season 11-1.
An 11-1 record, with the only loss being against a ranked opponent, would likely be enough to give Oregon a spot in the CFP for the second straight year. Lanning and the Ducks can then attempt to make a deeper playoff push, potentially winning the national championship.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 18 at SHI Stadium.