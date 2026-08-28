The Dan Lanning Lesson Oregon Safety Aaron Flowers Never Forgot

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks safety Aaron Flowers has a memory of coach Dan Lanning that he will never forget. A top recruit from the state of Texas, Flowers is projected to again start this season in a secondary that has a chance to make noise as best in the Big Ten Conference.

But back in 2024, before Flowers became an established piece of Oregon’s defense, Lanning used an unexpected moment to make his expectations clear.

Oregon Ducks safety Aaron Flowers | Seigher Brown

"It was my freshman year, I wasn’t playing. I accidentally played with my hair, and he screamed at me and yelled at me in the middle of the locker room, beginning of the game," Flowers said.

"He came to apologize to me afterwards and said, 'You know, man, I’m just super hard on you because I see greatness in you.' So, it really shows that he really cares for you," Flowers said.

The two still playfully disagree about the moment, two years later. Flowers insists he merely scratched his hair, while Lanning believed the young defensive back was playing with it.

"I scratched my hair. He thought I was playing with it. We argue about it to this day," Flowers said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing is no longer up for debate... Flowers learned his lesson.

“Yeah, no, never,” Flowers said when asked if he ever played with his hair again.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Flowers finished third on the team with 70 total tackles, including 37 solo. He is pushing towards the "greatness" that Lanning sees in him, as the Ducks look to his veteran leadership in 2026.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Bri Amaranthus of Oregon Ducks on SI, Flowers also detailed his offseason body transformation, his growing leadership role following Dillon Thieneman’s departure for the NFL and why Koi Perich could be headed for a “monster season.”

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

BODY TRANSFORMATION

Bri Amaranthus: Aaron, what is the No. 1 biggest difference in you as a player this year compared to last year?

Aaron Flowers: I feel my experience and me, just my diet and everything. I just feel like I've changed as a person and changed as a player.

Oregon’’s Aaron Flowers, right, breaks up a pass play intended for Wisconsin’s Vinny Anthony II during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bri Amaranthus: What did you change about your diet?

Aaron Flowers: I just started eating way better, eating more protein and eating cleaner. I got way faster in the offseason, so that’s a bigger goal. And I lost a lot of body fat.

Bri Amaranthus: How much body fat?

Aaron Flowers: I lost four pounds of body fat and then gained four pounds of muscle.

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GROWING LEADERSHIP WITH DILLON THIENEMAN'S NFL DEPARTURE

Bri Amaranthus: With Dillon Thieneman off to the NFL, how do you feel like maybe your leadership role has changed with the Ducks?

Aaron Flowers: It’s grown, for sure. Coach Hampton and Coach Lanning pushed me through to become a bigger leader because he left. But I still talk a lot, talk way more, and then have to lead more in the secondary. But we still got Koi in, so we got a bunch of older guys in the secondary that talk a lot.

KOI PERICH

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bri Amaranthus: How has it been having Koi come in? What do you think he brings to the table as far as coming in from the transfer portal?

Aaron Flowers: He brings in a lot of athleticism and being a great player. Obviously, he’s one of the best safeties in college football. He’s really good, really great ball skills. I feel like he’s going to have a monster season this year for us.

Bri Amaranthus: What makes him maybe unique or different from some of the other players that you’ve played with?

Aaron Flowers: I just feel like he has natural instincts to get the ball. I feel like he wants it. No matter where he’s at, he’s going to try to get it. So that’s what really makes him different from other players.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) scrambles as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) tackles during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHRIS HAMPTON

Bri Amaranthus: And you have a new defensive coordinator this year in coach Chris Hampton. What are some of the bigger differences you’ve noticed?

Aaron Flowers: It’s just, like, from a coaching standpoint, they’re still the same plays on defense. So, it’s nothing really that different. But the way he coaches and stuff, because he was my safeties coach, so, I mean, I’m really close to him. So, I don’t see anything that different, really, but just more focused on DBs compared to last year.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bri Amaranthus: What makes you confident in the secondary this year?

Aaron Flowers: Just knowing I have guys out there we can play with and practicing with, like Brandon and Koi, and seeing them in practice, I feel like—and Peyton as well. Just seeing them play just really shows that we have a bunch of good guys out there, and I’m really confident to play with them.

DANTE MOORE

Bri Amaranthus: Let’s talk about quarterback Dante Moore. It seems like he has so much trust from the entire team. What is he doing behind the scenes that really makes you guys trust him like that?

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaron Flowers: I feel like he’s just one of those quarterbacks that’s really down to earth. I mean, he talks to everybody one-on-one, like a true person. I feel like his locker’s maybe, like, three lockers down from mine, so I talk to him a lot, and he’s a really chill guy. He hangs out with guys, goes bowling, so he’s really cool.

Bri Amaranthus: I heard he’s pretty competitive with his bowling.

UNDERRATED TEAMMATES

Bri Amaranthus: Who is one player you wish was getting more attention right now?

Aaron Flowers: Matt Johnson. I thought Matt Johnson’s a really good player. I mean, you see out there he’s a real good baller, and I tell him every day, “Man, he’s really good,” and just stay on it and keep working.

Bri Amaranthus: Is there a true freshman that’s maybe turned some heads?

Oregon ducks aaron flowers | Seigher Brown

Aaron Flowers: Yeah, there’s a lot of true freshmen. I mean, I can’t really name a specific one. There’s a lot of guys like Devin Jackson, Jett Washington, Xavier Lherisse. There’s a lot. I mean, I thought there was a lot of good freshmen. I can’t really pinpoint one and tell you, “Oh, he stands out the most.”

Bri Amaranthus: What makes you the most confident in this defensive backs position group this year?

Aaron Flowers: Uh, just coming back, and then we have a lot of guys coming back, returning. So, I feel like playing with guys I already played with last year and then with Koi coming in, Carl Williams coming in, seeing what they bring to the table and then seeing how good they are. And then knowing we just have really good guys. I’m really confident in them, so.

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