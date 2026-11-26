The Oregon Ducks' offensive surge has flipped the narrative of this 2026 team. Oregon went from three losses to positioning itself for a possible appearance in the Big Ten Conference title game ahead of Nov. 28.

Many Duck fans will point to a pivotal internal move as to what's sparked this turnaround. Interim play-caller Jay Johnson now is suddenly earning credit for helping save coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Yet many will wonder how Johnson changed the offensive fortunes so quickly. Lanning shone a light on that aspect before Thanksgiving 2026 arrived.

Where Jay Johnson Became the Most Impactful

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson faced the tall order of reigniting the offense after Oregon parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, with the 21-10 Illinois loss serving as Mehringer's final game on Oct. 24.

Johnson, however, has the Ducks surpassing the 34-point mark in each game since then. Including dropping 45 on Michigan State during Oregon's Nov. 20 road contest. He's also gotten quarterback Dylan Raiola to throw a combined 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions during the streak, while also unleashing a new weapon in true freshman running back Brandon Smith.

So how has Johnson fixed this offense in such a short time? Has he added new, previously unforeseen layers to this offensive scheme? Turns out neither is the case, per Lanning's words to reporters on Nov. 25.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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"I think he's done a really good job of simplifying, really, what we're trying to accomplish each week," Lanning began. "What do we have to prepare for that they've shown? He's done an outstanding job of watching film, and he's really good at staying on task."

But Lanning has gleamed over Johnson's ability to make changes, which he previously saw when both were at Georgia together.

"And then in the game, I think he's done a really good job of the adjustments that have to be made to the game plan or to have answers for how a team's attacking us," Lanning said.

Determining if Jay Johnson Has Solidified Offensive Coordinator Role

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passses against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Johnson has taken a simpler approach with the offense, helping make the play calls and system less complex, per Lanning's words. Once again, he's ignited an offense that's averaged 37.75 points per game during this four-game winning streak.

Still, Johnson hasn't officially secured the offensive coordinator role. There have been numerous names floating as potential ideas if Johnson doesn't return. Names like former TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and ex-Florida State coach Mike Norvell have been mentioned as possibilities, with the latter coaching alongside Lanning at Memphis.

Johnson perhaps could field other coaching offers too, given the body of work he's done in Eugene for 2026. That's another aspect Duck fans must be mindful of even during this turnaround, as other schools could make an enticing offer to him.

But Oregon landing in the conference title game, and then the College Football Playoff, can certainly boost Johnson's chances of returning. Oregon doesn't control its own destiny, though, in aiming to clinch a Dec. 5 spot at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Ducks are facing eight different scenarios, but none perhaps larger than Oregon winning against the Washington Huskies, plus Indiana and Iowa losing, in order to sneak into the Big Ten title game. Johnson can put together one last masterful regular-season plan against Washington to help turn the title aspirations into reality.

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