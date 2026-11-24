The Oregon Ducks sparked 2026 College Football Playoff conversations ahead of Thanksgiving.

Suddenly the three-loss Ducks are eyeing a spot in the Big Ten Conference title game ahead of facing Washington on Nov. 28. Which additionally means Oregon potentially can crash the playoff party by winning two more games.

ESPN personality Rece Davis is one trying to map out every scenario ahead of the 12-team unveiling on Dec. 6. But his Nov. 24 prediction for Oregon will certainly grab the attention of Duck fans monitoring the most crucial weekend for this 2026 team.

What Rece Davis Predicted for Oregon

Rece Davis pumps up the crowd at ESPN's 'College GameDay' show ahead of the Notre Dame and Miami college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis got asked the burning question during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show: Who is the first team out in the College Football Playoff picture before the latest rankings get unveiled on Tuesday? And will it be Oregon, or Iowa or even Big 12 representative Texas Tech, which made the playoff last season?

Davis didn't hesitate to name this team for these reasons.

"If I had guess right now, I would have to say Oregon," Davis said. "I'm not sure if they would be willing to put them in the field. I would expect them to be around 12 or 13. That would be my guess."

However, Davis said that Iowa and Texas Tech could face a snub, though Davis says the latter has looked "really impressive" in recent weeks. Davis still includes them, Oregon and BYU around the "cut line" for the playoff picture. He also adds that it'll be "interesting to see" if UCLA makes it into that group too.

Has Rece Davis Changed Stance on Oregon's CFP Hopes?

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Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; ESPN personality Rece Davis during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time in Nov. 2026 that Davis brought up Oregon in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The longtime ESPN personality and host of the famed College GameDay pregame show spoke highly of the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning back on Nov. 13.

"They’re the highest-ranked three-loss team, and I think the door is open to them on a couple of fronts,” Davis said on the Pat McAfee Show. “One is the one you mentioned. You keep winning, all of a sudden it looks as if you’ve righted the ship and you get one of the last at-large bids.”

Those words came during a time Oregon got handed a 32 percent chance of making the playoff per ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor. But now that number has changed drastically in recent weeks thanks to Oregon's surge.

Where Oregon Stands Now Ahead of College Football Playoff Pairings

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon once earned a two percent chance of making the CFP per the AllState Playoff Predictor. Now, the Ducks have a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoff and a 57 percent chance of winning the Big Ten, per ESPN Analytics.

The Ducks still face a long list of external factors ahead of conference championship weekend in December. Even a victory over the Huskies doesn't guarantee Oregon will make it to Indianapolis come Dec. 5 with the Big Ten title on the line.

Indiana or Iowa losing, along with an Oregon win, helps send the Ducks to Lucas Oil Stadium. A UCLA loss against USC on Nov. 28 can help the Ducks too. The stakes have become higher than ever for Oregon during, arguably, its biggest weekend of 2026.

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