Dan Lanning Makes Plea to Oregon Fans Ahead of Peach Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks kept their season alive with a 23-0 win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day. Next up, the Ducks are set to head to Atlanta to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Coach Dan Lanning and Oregon players haven’t been shy about their appreciation for their fans who’ve traveled to watch the Ducks during the holidays.

Oregon Football’s Traveling Fanbase

Lanning went to social media to share his appreciation for Oregon fans who showed up in Miami, while making the case to why they should watch the College Football Playoff semifinal:

Grateful to all the fans that made it to Miami to support us! We need you in ATL to make a difference for us. See you there!!! #PeachBowl #GoDucks — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) January 2, 2026

Quarterback Dante Moore had a similar message about the fanbase after the CFP quarterfinal.

“Being in Miami was great. Great weather. Of course, I’m just proud of the fans that traveled out here from Eugene,” Moore said.

Oregon fans are known to travel long distances to watch their teams play. The Ducks do have the disadvantage, however, of being much farther away from their potential postseason locations. After playing in Miami, Oregon plays Indiana in Atlanta, and the winner plays in the national championship in Miami.

Texas Tech fans noticeably outnumbered Oregon fans in Miami, with the game being closer to Lubbock than Eugene. Atlanta will also be a more manageable distance for Hoosier fans in Bloomington than it is for West Coast Ducks fans who would have to travel more than 2,000 miles from Eugene.

If Oregon does go on to play in the National Championship game, they’ll be in Miami once again – and could potentially face off against the Miami Hurricanes. The program has still seen support from Ducks fans living across the country. Even in high-pressure environments where the opposing fanbase in attendance is large – like this season’s game at Penn State – the program’s been vocal about the boost they received from the fans who make the trip.

What Dan Lanning Said About Postseason Travel

Oregon started its postseason run with a win over James Madison in Eugene, before traveling to Miami. The Ducks are set to go to Atlanta and would end their season in Miami if they win the Peach Bowl.

"Ultimately, both of us get the opportunity to travel on the road, and I think we've really been prepared for moments like that. We've traveled across the country several times this year, something that's prepared you. The football field is the same length, same width," Lanning said.

“You get an opportunity to go out there and compete with your teammates, and I think we both are hoping for a great crowd from both sides, so there's not a lot that's different,” he continued. “Even though there's distractions that exist as you go out to games like this, there's some pomp and circumstance, there's some fanfare, ultimately the game is the same and the guys got to go out there and play the game.”

The first-round and quarterfinal games occurred during winter break in between quarters at the University of Oregon. The student-athletes will balance studies and football for the remainder of the postseason, with the university’s academic calendar resuming on Jan. 5.