Dan Lanning Dives Deeper Into Mike Gundy's NIL Comments: 'His Numbers Were Off'
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 69-3, in a week 2 game that is still being talked about for the off-field drama that coach Mike Gundy initiated.
Leading up to the game, Gundy made comments about Oregon's budget, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and disparities between his team's finances and coach Dan Lanning's team. Gundy declared that the Ducks were spending about $40 million annually on their football team, compared to the Cowboys' $7 million annual NIL budget. Gundy later clarified that he was being "complimentary" of Oregon's commitment.
Lanning used the comments to fire up his team, in a locker room speech that went viral. On Wake Up Barstool, Lanning was asked why Gundy's comments made him mad.
Lanning On Mike Gundy's NIL Comments: 'His Numbers Were Off'
"His numbers were off. It was more like $100 million is what we spent last year," Lanning laughed in a joke.
"No, it wasn't ($100 milion)," Lanning continued. "His numbers were off, but look, in my position, you're going to use any fuel you can to motivate your team, right? And sometimes you're looking for it, and sometimes it just reveals itself. And we had an opportunity to do that."
"We didn't score in the fourth quarter. It wasn't a situation where we're just trying to run up the score. We're trying to go play good football, winning football. And our guys executed well that day. So ultimately, it was a fun experience for us, but an opportunity to grow and be better," Lanning told Wake Up Barstool.
Oregon Ducks In NIL Landscape
Exact NIL numbers are not officially reported, though there are some estimated financial details available. It's clear that Oregon and Lanning are thriving in the NIL era, bringing in a top-5 recruiting class and transfer portal class in 2025.
However, Lanning revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that the Ducks are not always the top bidder, but that Lanning is "able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them."
How does Lanning and Oregon address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."
The Ducks' top-3 highest NIL valuations, per On3:
- Offensive tackle Isaiah World - $1.3 Million
- Safety Dillon Thieneman - $855,000
- Quarterback Dante Moore - $752,000
Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech vs. Oklahoma State
Gundy gave the motivator Lanning a lot of content to work with. The Oregon football video team released the week 2 episode titled "Invested in Winning" and Lanning's pregame speech stole the show.
"The great thing about us is we don't need any extra motivation to come in and want to whoop your ass," Lanning said in his pregame speech. "But it sure does help when the opponent pours a little gasoline on it, and they poured a little gasoline. The great thing about this game is what they think versus what I know. I know about this team’s work. I know about this team’s sacrifice. I know about this team’s connection. That’s going to be a separator in this game."
Lanning's face grew red as he continued.
"Because if you’re going to come in and you’re going to be talking s***, it’s time to cowboy up. But guess what? The bull don’t care, and today, we’re the f****** bull. Let’s go whoop their ass," Lanning yelled.