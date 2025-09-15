Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Dives Deeper Into Mike Gundy's NIL Comments: 'His Numbers Were Off'

The Oregon Ducks dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a week 2 game that is still being talked about for the off-field drama that coach Mike Gundy initiated. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was asked about why Gundy's NIL comments bothered him.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Cowboys coach NIL drama Autzen Stadium recruiting budget transfer
Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Cowboys coach NIL drama Autzen Stadium recruiting budget transfer / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 69-3, in a week 2 game that is still being talked about for the off-field drama that coach Mike Gundy initiated.

Leading up to the game, Gundy made comments about Oregon's budget, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and disparities between his team's finances and coach Dan Lanning's team. Gundy declared that the Ducks were spending about $40 million annually on their football team, compared to the Cowboys' $7 million annual NIL budget. Gundy later clarified that he was being "complimentary" of Oregon's commitment.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Cowboys coach NIL drama Autzen Stadium recruiting budget transfer
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning before Oklahoma State Cowboys game / Darby Winter / Oregon Ducks on S

Lanning used the comments to fire up his team, in a locker room speech that went viral. On Wake Up Barstool, Lanning was asked why Gundy's comments made him mad.

Lanning On Mike Gundy's NIL Comments: 'His Numbers Were Off'

"His numbers were off. It was more like $100 million is what we spent last year," Lanning laughed in a joke.

"No, it wasn't ($100 milion)," Lanning continued. "His numbers were off, but look, in my position, you're going to use any fuel you can to motivate your team, right? And sometimes you're looking for it, and sometimes it just reveals itself. And we had an opportunity to do that."

"We didn't score in the fourth quarter. It wasn't a situation where we're just trying to run up the score. We're trying to go play good football, winning football. And our guys executed well that day. So ultimately, it was a fun experience for us, but an opportunity to grow and be better," Lanning told Wake Up Barstool.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks In NIL Landscape

Exact NIL numbers are not officially reported, though there are some estimated financial details available. It's clear that Oregon and Lanning are thriving in the NIL era, bringing in a top-5 recruiting class and transfer portal class in 2025.

However, Lanning revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that the Ducks are not always the top bidder, but that Lanning is "able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them."

How does Lanning and Oregon address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?

“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."

The Ducks' top-3 highest NIL valuations, per On3:

  • Offensive tackle Isaiah World - $1.3 Million
  • Safety Dillon Thieneman - $855,000
  • Quarterback Dante Moore - $752,000
oregon ducks coach dan lanning oklahoma state cowboys mike gund
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning / oregon ducks on si darby winter

Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech vs. Oklahoma State

Gundy gave the motivator Lanning a lot of content to work with. The Oregon football video team released the week 2 episode titled "Invested in Winning" and Lanning's pregame speech stole the show.

"The great thing about us is we don't need any extra motivation to come in and want to whoop your ass," Lanning said in his pregame speech. "But it sure does help when the opponent pours a little gasoline on it, and they poured a little gasoline. The great thing about this game is what they think versus what I know. I know about this team’s work. I know about this team’s sacrifice. I know about this team’s connection. That’s going to be a separator in this game."

Lanning's face grew red as he continued.

"Because if you’re going to come in and you’re going to be talking s***, it’s time to cowboy up. But guess what? The bull don’t care, and today, we’re the f****** bull. Let’s go whoop their ass," Lanning yelled.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

