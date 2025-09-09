Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech Before Oregon's Beatdown of Oklahoma State Going Viral

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is going viral for his pregame speech to his team before the Ducks beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3. What did Lanning say to the Ducks to inspire such a blowout against Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys?

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a name for himself with some of his pregame speeches that have gone viral on social media, thanks to the Oregon video team's weekly cinematic recap series, Ducks vs Them.

The episode that covers Oregon's win over Oklahoma State is titled "Invested in Winning," and fans got an inside look into the Ducks' locker room as Lanning pumped up his team before the game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech

"The great thing about us is we don't need any extra motivation to come in and want to whoop your ass," Lanning said in his pregame speech. "But it sure does help when the opponent pours a little gasoline on it, and they poured a little gasoline. The great thing about this game is what they think versus what I know. I know about this team’s work. I know about this team’s sacrifice. I know about this team’s connection. That’s going to be a separator in this game."

Lanning continued to get more fired up as his face grew more red:

"Because if you’re going to come in and you’re going to be talking s***, it’s time to cowboy up. But guess what? The bull don’t care, and today, we’re the f****** bull. Let’s go whoop their ass," Lanning yelled.

The Ducks beat Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday after Cowboys coach Mike Gundy made some comments about Oregon's resources, and Lanning used Gundy's words as motivation for an Oregon team that was already heavily favored going into the game.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy talk before the game at Autzen Stadiu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Weekly Theme

Revealed in the Ducks vs Them video, one of the Lanning's points of emphasis was to "Let it rip."

"When we say 'Let it rip,' there is zero hesitation," Lanning told his team in the week leading up to the Oklahoma State game.

Cory Shaffer, director of performance consulting for AMPLOS, often works with Lanning and the Ducks, and he spoke to the team about the mantra for the week as well.

"We take an early lead, what do we do? Let it rip. We're up by 30, what are we going to do? Let it rip. You keep kicking until the cowboy falls off the bull," Shaffer said

Shaffer and Lanning invoked the imagery of a cowboy riding a bull, emphasizing the bull's relentlessness.

The Ducks scored 69 points in three quarters as the third-quarter score was the same as the game's final score. As such, this week's Ducks vs Them video ends with Oregon fans and players dancing to "Shout," before the fourth quarter even began.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon outgained Oklahoma State 631 yards to 211. The Cowboys only completed four third downs conversions with nine first downs all game. Oregon's defense also intercepted Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores on back-to-back pass attempts, and both interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Dan Lanning's Motivational Techniques

During the offseason, Lanning spoke with Oregon on SI's Bri Amaranthus about how he comes up with weekly themes for the Ducks and how the Oregon coach will adjust them if needed.

“It’s certainly planned ahead but it's always adaptable and adjustable. There'll be times on a Thursday within a week that we feel like there's a point that we have to hammer home that maybe we haven't hit yet…  It's really about where your team's at and then what you think you might experience in those moments," Lanning said.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in second half against Michigan Wolverines
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In 2024, Lanning used a movie, The Gladiator, to motivate his team to play Michigan on the road in one of the biggest stadiums in the country. Before the Ducks played Wisconsin in 2024, Lanning used the Badgers' tradition of dancing "Jump Around" between the third and fourth quarters to his own advantage.

