Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech Before Oregon's Beatdown of Oklahoma State Going Viral
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a name for himself with some of his pregame speeches that have gone viral on social media, thanks to the Oregon video team's weekly cinematic recap series, Ducks vs Them.
The episode that covers Oregon's win over Oklahoma State is titled "Invested in Winning," and fans got an inside look into the Ducks' locker room as Lanning pumped up his team before the game.
Dan Lanning's Pregame Speech
"The great thing about us is we don't need any extra motivation to come in and want to whoop your ass," Lanning said in his pregame speech. "But it sure does help when the opponent pours a little gasoline on it, and they poured a little gasoline. The great thing about this game is what they think versus what I know. I know about this team’s work. I know about this team’s sacrifice. I know about this team’s connection. That’s going to be a separator in this game."
Lanning continued to get more fired up as his face grew more red:
"Because if you’re going to come in and you’re going to be talking s***, it’s time to cowboy up. But guess what? The bull don’t care, and today, we’re the f****** bull. Let’s go whoop their ass," Lanning yelled.
The Ducks beat Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday after Cowboys coach Mike Gundy made some comments about Oregon's resources, and Lanning used Gundy's words as motivation for an Oregon team that was already heavily favored going into the game.
Oregon's Weekly Theme
Revealed in the Ducks vs Them video, one of the Lanning's points of emphasis was to "Let it rip."
"When we say 'Let it rip,' there is zero hesitation," Lanning told his team in the week leading up to the Oklahoma State game.
Cory Shaffer, director of performance consulting for AMPLOS, often works with Lanning and the Ducks, and he spoke to the team about the mantra for the week as well.
"We take an early lead, what do we do? Let it rip. We're up by 30, what are we going to do? Let it rip. You keep kicking until the cowboy falls off the bull," Shaffer said
Shaffer and Lanning invoked the imagery of a cowboy riding a bull, emphasizing the bull's relentlessness.
The Ducks scored 69 points in three quarters as the third-quarter score was the same as the game's final score. As such, this week's Ducks vs Them video ends with Oregon fans and players dancing to "Shout," before the fourth quarter even began.
Oregon outgained Oklahoma State 631 yards to 211. The Cowboys only completed four third downs conversions with nine first downs all game. Oregon's defense also intercepted Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores on back-to-back pass attempts, and both interceptions were returned for touchdowns.
Dan Lanning's Motivational Techniques
During the offseason, Lanning spoke with Oregon on SI's Bri Amaranthus about how he comes up with weekly themes for the Ducks and how the Oregon coach will adjust them if needed.
“It’s certainly planned ahead but it's always adaptable and adjustable. There'll be times on a Thursday within a week that we feel like there's a point that we have to hammer home that maybe we haven't hit yet… It's really about where your team's at and then what you think you might experience in those moments," Lanning said.
In 2024, Lanning used a movie, The Gladiator, to motivate his team to play Michigan on the road in one of the biggest stadiums in the country. Before the Ducks played Wisconsin in 2024, Lanning used the Badgers' tradition of dancing "Jump Around" between the third and fourth quarters to his own advantage.