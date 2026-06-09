Oregon Ducks Recruiting Surge Shows Underrated Dan Lanning Trend

The Oregon Ducks surged by securing three commits in one day for their 2027 recruiting class, but there is an underrated trend happening under coach Dan Lanning.

Two of three of those new commits are from the state of Oregon and the third is from Washington.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Surge

Who are the newest Ducks?

First, three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington flipped from Washington State to the Ducks. Garlington plays for Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, Oregon.

Then, three-star tight end George VanSandt committed to Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 235 pound tight end plays for Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

To make the day a Pacific Northwest trifecta, three-star edge rusher Achilles Reyna announced his decision to become a Duck. The massive 6-foot-8 prospect plays for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Underrated Recruiting Trend

The new Duck commits highlight a bigger trend under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks have now secured three of the top six recruits from the state of Oregon, per 247Sports rankings.

Joining Garlington and VanSandt as Oregonians in the 2027 recruiting class is four-star cornerback commit Josiah Molden. Molden ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oregon and plays for West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon. He is also a legacy recruit as his father Alex Molden played for Oregon from 1991-1995. His brother, Elijah Molden, took a different path, playing for Oregon's rival the Washington Huskies from 2017-2020.

Molden picked the Ducks despite big recruiting pushes from national powers like the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.

Landing three recruits in quick succession builds momentum during a crucial recruiting time. Oregon's latest burst shows that Lanning and his staff are winning nationally and locally on the recruiting trail. The Ducks are protecting their backyard with local momentum that has paid off in the past.

Some of Oregon's most talented players ever have come from the state. It's hard to ignore quarterback Justin Herbert, who played for Sheldon High School in Eugene and ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 5 best recruit in Oregon for the 2016 cycle.

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits in a tunnel during senior day introductions before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Most recently, Oregon two-sport star Bryce Boettcher dominated as a Duck. Boettcher grew up just miles from Autzen Stadium and became one of the most unique Ducks of all time as a former walk-on. Boettcher played quarterback at South Eugene High School and his recruiting profile lists him as a dual-threat quarterback, ranked as the No. 2,820 best recruit in the nation.

“He's everything that the people of Oregon stand for - hard work, just basic roll up your sleeve kind of guy," Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski said of Boettcher in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

From a three-star quarterback recruit to leading the Big Ten Conference with 136 total tackles and then taking his talents to the NFL: Boettcher is another perfect example of keeping the best talent from Oregon in Oregon.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Bringing players in from the state also helps build a locker room of pride and awareness of the program's history. It's no surprise that Boettcher's best games came against Washington and Oregon State: two teams that he grew up despising. Having homegrown players with a deeper understanding of the Ducks' impact around the state can help add another layer of identity as Oregon blends in top recruits from around the country or transfer portal players.

Ducks Still Building 2027 Recruiting Class

According to 247Sports' rankings, Oregon's 2027 recruiting class holds the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten with 17 commits. The Ducks are No. 8 in the country as Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Miami have the top-three spots, per the same rankings. The Ducks have 10 four-star recruits and seven three-star recruits committed. It is impressive that Oregon's class is ranked so high without a five-star pledge... yet.

The Ducks might not be done bringing in the top talent from Oregon.

Three-star EDGE recruit Josh Christensen is scheduled to visit Eugene, per 247Sports. Christensen is 6-foot-6, ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state and plays for Lake Oswego high school in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

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