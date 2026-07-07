Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart Own One Edge Rivals Cannot Ignore

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart each own a big edge in college football... their home field advantage.

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon has a growing reputation among toughest places to play in the sport. Now, a new ranking has the stats to back up just how elite Autzen Stadium is.

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking Best Home Field Advantages In College Football

Autzen Stadium is beloved by Ducks fans who "Shout" after the third quarter and know that "it never rains." However, it's more than just loud and adored: statistically, Autzen Stadium is one of the hardest places in college football to win.

Phil Steele ranked Oregon No. 2 nationally for home-field advantage over a five-year sample (2021-2025), thanks to the Ducks' 33-2 record at Autzen over that time. Only Georgia, led by Smart, ranked ahead of the Ducks, with a 31-1 record. The Alabama Crimson Tide (33-2) ranked No. 3 and Oregon's Big Ten foe, the Ohio State Buckeyes (34-3), ranked No. 4.

The Ducks play at Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) during the 2026 season on Nov. 7 in what could be a battle of the top-two Big Ten powers.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck leads the team onto the field riding a Harley Davidson before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notably, the Ducks have a better record over five seasons at home than the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House (33-3) and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium (30-5) also known as Death Valley.

Over the last five years, Oregon has played in two different conferences in the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. Despite the national perception that the Ducks might not be physical enough for the Big Ten, Oregon won the conference championship game in its inaugural season, and its home dominance has continued to strengthen.

A perfect example is Oregon's historic win over Ohio State in October of 2024, which set the current attendance record in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes, 32-31, in front of 60,129 fans, for their highest-ranked home win in program history.

If you’ve ever wondered how loud ‘Shout’ is at Autzen Stadium#goducks https://t.co/4kjoHXhMod pic.twitter.com/sAax1koH63 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 6, 2025

Dan Lanning's Dominance At Autzen Stadium

Lanning took over for Mario Cristobal before the 2022 season, when Cristobal left for the Miami Hurricanes. During Lanning's four seasons at the helm, he's helped amplify the national brand of Oregon and Autzen. Oregon owns the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak at 37 games.

"There’s nothing like playing in front of our crowd here in Autzen and our fans are unbelievable. I know our players love playing in that stadium, so we embrace every single chance we get," Lanning said about playing in front of the home crowd in Eugene.

Lanning has only lost two home games during his four seasons at Oregon, both against ranked opponents in the Washington Huskies (2022) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025.)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team to the field before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noisy Autzen Stadium is an advantage, especially now in the expanded College Football Playoff era in which can run through Eugene. The Ducks won their first ever home playoff game vs. James Madison in 2025 and Ducks fans made their presence felt big time.

More proof, over the last three seasons the Ducks have the highest average home attendance percentage (107.1 percent) amongst Power Four college football programs relative to stadium capacity, per D1.Ticker.

While it isn't the largest stadium in college football, the noise certainly plays a major factor. The bowl shape keeps the noise close to the field, instead of it escaping like in some bigger stadiums. Ducks fans thrive when opponents are on offense, making it tough to communicate and often creating delays of game or false starts. The Oregon Duck mascot riding out on a Harley motorcycle sets the tone as the team bursts onto the field before the game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is Oregon's upcoming seven-game home schedule inside Autzen Stadium, which is full of exciting matchups.

Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5

Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18

UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10

Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17

Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31

Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14

Washington Huskies on Nov. 28

Oregon fans have a chance to again be difference makers in the 2026 football season, as Lanning and the Ducks look to contend in the Big Ten and CFP.

There will be a new look around Autzen soon as the latest construction update shows an unprecedented indoor facility coming together in eye-catching fashion.

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