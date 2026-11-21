The No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ injury woes already grew more worrisome on the first offensive drive of the game against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing.

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. hobbled off the field with an apparent left leg injury, calling for a sub before heading to the medical tent. Hill reappeared on the sidelines at the beginning of the third quarter in street clothes with crutches and a boot on his left leg.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) breaks away from Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) and defensive tackle Enow Etta (17) for a touchdown during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dierre Hill Jr. Limps Off With Injury

Hill rushed for 11 yards and a first down on the Ducks’ first offensive play of the game. He picked up six more yards a couple of plays later on first-and-15 following a five-yard penalty.

Not only was Hill held out for the next drive after sustaining an injury, but trainers carried him to the locker room. It raised concerns, especially given that the Ducks are already without running back Jordon Davison, and Hill has been the leading back in his absence.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz before the Ohio State game, Davison is considered week-to-week with a lower-extremity injury. While it was expected to be short term, his status remains unclear with one more regular season game remaining.

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With Davison out against Ohio State, Michigan and now Michigan State, Hill’s been the go-to player in the backfield. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 75 yards against the Buckeyes, along with 31 receiving yards. In the last game against Michigan, Hill tallied 98 rushing yards and picked up 49 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Hill entered the game with 572 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 117 carries, as well as 289 receiving yards and a touchdown on 25 receptions. Meanwhile, Davison leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. If Hill is unable to return, the question becomes who the Ducks lean on in the backfield.

Who Oregon Looks to at Running Back

It didn’t take long for Oregon to answer that question. True freshman running back Brandon Smith and junior Da’Juan Riggs both saw extended play on the next drive. Riggs picked up 21 yards on four carries, while Smith picked up 17 yards on two. The drive ended with a Smith touchdown to go up 7-0.

Both Smith and Riggs have earned more opportunities since Davison’s injury. Smith originally drew attention during Oregon’s 84-0 thrashing of the Portland State Vikings, when he rushed for 85 yards and scored his first career touchdown.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) celebrates his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ohio State game featured his first receiving touchdown, as well as 52 yards on three receptions and 12 rushing yards on five carries. Smith is the Ducks’ third-leading rusher in 2026, trailing only Hill and Davison.

Then there’s Riggs, a more veteran option in Oregon’s running back room, but a player who battled injury in his first two seasons. Riggs had 23 carries for 79 yards and five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in 2026 entering Friday’s game.

Coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples also have true freshman Tradarian Ball and transfer Simeon Price as players to go to if needed against the Spartans.

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