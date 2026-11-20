Oregon Ducks Final Availability Report Before Michigan State
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are vying for a berth to the College Football Playoff, and the Michigan State Spartans stand in the way on Friday, Nov. 20.
Biggest Injury Notes Before Oregon vs. Michigan State
While Michigan State may have the advantage of playing at home in the short week, the Spartans have some questions at the quarterback position with starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and backup Cam Francher both listed on the availability report throughout the week. On Friday's update before kickoff Francher is a game time decision.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is expected to be out for the season by Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and quarterback Dylan Raiola has led the Ducks to three straight wins over Northwestern, Ohio State, and Michigan. The Oregon offense will be without running back Jordon Davison for another week, but the Ducks welcomed the return of wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan in the win over the Wolverines. MccClellan caught four passes for a team-high 105 yards and one touchdown.
On the other side, Ducks defense has one question to monitor before kickoff.
Linebacker Jerry Mixon was designated as "Doubtful" during the week, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander was listed under "Probable." Now, Mixon is out and Alexander is a game time decision.
Alexander's availability will be key to an Oregon defensive front that is missing some key pieces, including outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti. Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson remains out, and the loss of his depth may be felt more if Alexander and Tuioti are both sidelined.
Mixon missed Oregon's game against Michigan, and Ducks linebackers Dylan Williams and Devon Jackson responded. Williams finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles, and Jackson had the second most on the team with seven.
To replace Tuioti, the Ducks defense has leaned on outside linebackers Nasir Wyatt and Dutch Horisk as well as defensive lineman Elijah Rushing.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report
Out
Jordon Davison, running back
Iverson Hooks, wide receiver
Dante Moore, quarterback
Jerry Mixon, linebacker
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Bear Alexander, defensive lineman
Michigan State Spartans Availability Report
Out
Cam Edwards, running back
Devin Vaught, safety
Jordan Hall, linebacker
Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback
Marvis Parrish, running back
Jayden Savoury, tight end
Jay Coyne, fullback
Ben Roberts, defensive lineman
Tristan Comer, offensive lineman
Joe Caudill, tight end
Tyran Chappel, cornerback
Rodney Bullard Jr., wide receiver
Michael Richard, safety
Conner Moore, offensive lineman
Brennan Parachek, tight end
Game Time Decision
Cam Francher, quarterback
Betting Odds for Oregon vs. Michigan State
The Ducks cannot afford another loss and reach the College Football Playoff, and betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are confident in Oregon's chances to beat Michigan State.
The spread for the game favors Lanning and company by 17.5 points currently, and the Ducks' moneyline odds are -950.
Oregon and Michigan State will kick off on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.