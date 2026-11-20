The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are vying for a berth to the College Football Playoff, and the Michigan State Spartans stand in the way on Friday, Nov. 20.

Biggest Injury Notes Before Oregon vs. Michigan State

While Michigan State may have the advantage of playing at home in the short week, the Spartans have some questions at the quarterback position with starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and backup Cam Francher both listed on the availability report throughout the week. On Friday's update before kickoff Francher is a game time decision.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic looks on from the sideline after an injury in the first half during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is expected to be out for the season by Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and quarterback Dylan Raiola has led the Ducks to three straight wins over Northwestern, Ohio State, and Michigan. The Oregon offense will be without running back Jordon Davison for another week, but the Ducks welcomed the return of wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan in the win over the Wolverines. MccClellan caught four passes for a team-high 105 yards and one touchdown.

On the other side, Ducks defense has one question to monitor before kickoff.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon was designated as "Doubtful" during the week, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander was listed under "Probable." Now, Mixon is out and Alexander is a game time decision.

Alexander's availability will be key to an Oregon defensive front that is missing some key pieces, including outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti. Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson remains out, and the loss of his depth may be felt more if Alexander and Tuioti are both sidelined.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) warms up before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mixon missed Oregon's game against Michigan, and Ducks linebackers Dylan Williams and Devon Jackson responded. Williams finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles, and Jackson had the second most on the team with seven.

To replace Tuioti, the Ducks defense has leaned on outside linebackers Nasir Wyatt and Dutch Horisk as well as defensive lineman Elijah Rushing.

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Out

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jordon Davison, running back

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Jerry Mixon, linebacker

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Bear Alexander, defensive lineman

Michigan State Spartans Availability Report

Out

Cam Edwards, running back

Devin Vaught, safety

Jordan Hall, linebacker

Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback

Marvis Parrish, running back

Jayden Savoury, tight end

Jay Coyne, fullback

Ben Roberts, defensive lineman

Tristan Comer, offensive lineman

Joe Caudill, tight end

Tyran Chappel, cornerback

Rodney Bullard Jr., wide receiver

Michael Richard, safety

Conner Moore, offensive lineman

Brennan Parachek, tight end

Game Time Decision

Cam Francher, quarterback

Betting Odds for Oregon vs. Michigan State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks cannot afford another loss and reach the College Football Playoff, and betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are confident in Oregon's chances to beat Michigan State.

The spread for the game favors Lanning and company by 17.5 points currently, and the Ducks' moneyline odds are -950.

Oregon and Michigan State will kick off on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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