Oregon Ducks Bolster Offensive Line With New Transfer

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been active in the transfer portal now that their 2025 season is officially over. The Ducks landed four commitments from the portal in just one morning, as they look to quickly rebuild their roster.

Among the transfer commitments Lanning secured on Monday was former Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Michael Bennett. Offensive line coach A’lique Terry loses a trio of starters in the offseason after the starting unit was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

Ducks Reload Offensive Line with Michael Bennett Addition

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Starting tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World both ran out of eligibility, as well as starting guard Emmanuel Pregnon. All three joined the Ducks in 2025 as transfers. Bennett will similarly have one year of eligibility at Oregon to potentially boost his future NFL Draft stock.

Under Terry’s guidance, the Ducks’ offensive line has experienced success in recent years, but each season the unit has experienced plenty of changes. Center offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu announced he would forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return for another season, which will provide the team with continuity. Laloulu will be surrounded by changes, however.

The Ducks add size and physicality up front with the 6-5, 310-pound transfer tackle. Bennett started all 12 games for the Bulldogs last season and totaled 839 snaps. He logged 28 starts and more than 2,000 snaps over the course of his time at Yale and earned Al-Ivy First Team honors in back-to-back seasons. The transfer allowed just a pair of sacks, two hits and five quarterback hurries for nine total pressures last season.

A Look at Oregon’s 2026 Offensive Line

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

In addition to Laloulu’s return, Terry brings back several offensive linemen who will compete for starting roles. Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson contributed with important snaps at tackle in 2025, and five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho is set to join the program.

Crader and offensive lineman Kawika Rogers both stepped into the lineup for Oregon at the end of the season due to injuries on the offensive line.

“He prepared really well this week,” Lanning said about Crader after his performance against USC in 2025. “Our coaches have a lot of confidence in him. And you know, again, a guy being ready for that, that means he did a lot of work until he got that opportunity, too, right? That doesn't just happen on accident. That's a guy that's working his tail off.”

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Oregon is also set to return Dave Iuli, who played a key role in 2025, and Trent Ferguson, who comes off his redshirt freshman season.

The Ducks’ starting quarterback for 2026 is still a big question mark. Lanning landed Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola from the portal on Monday, but there’s still a chance that Dante Moore could return.

Oregon will have a new offensive coordinator in 2026, with Will Stein leaving to coach Kentucky. The Ducks’ offense will look a lot different regardless of whether or not Moore stays, with the addition of a new coordinator and the unit up front changing.