Joe Moore Award: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Named Finalists
On Tuesday evening, the Oregon Ducks offensive line group was named as one of three finalists for the 2024 Joe Moore Award, an honor and trophy presented yearly to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit. Other finalists in the running are worthy nominees from the University of Texas and Army Black Knights. The Oregon Ducks offensive line has been one of the most productive and efficient all season long.
They’ve only allowed 12 sacks all season, and seven of those came in the first three games. The Ducks have only allowed five sacks in their last ten games, and only two of those have been on missed blocks, the other was a scramble where the quarterback didn’t get rid of the ball. Physicality has been a calling card for the Ducks, as they’ve racked up 134 of their 150 knockdowns on the season in the last ten games.
The Ducks have been equally as dominant in the run game, tied for fifth in fewest tackles for loss allowed with 43 on the season. The offensive line also paved the way for Ducks running back Jordan James to have a career-best 1,166-yard 13-touchdown season with 5.7 yards per attempt. The Ducks averaged 4.8 yards per rushing attempt on the season from 11 different ball carriers.
The Ducks' big men lead the nation in the fewest total sacks allowed since 2022 with 22, eight less than Army, who is in second place with 30 allowed. The Ducks led the nation in fewest sacks allowed in both 2022 and 2023. Josh Conerly Jr, Ajani Cornelius, Marcus Harper II, and Iapani Laloulu were contributors to those units as well.
Individual Oregon offensive linemen were credited with league honors, including left tackle Josh Conerly Jr, who was named to the All-Big Ten first team by both the conference's coaches and the media. Conerly leads the Ducks with an 80.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus while allowing just six total pressures in 404 repetitions.
Right tackle Ajani Cornelius was named to the all-Big Ten second team by the media and the third team by the coaches, while senior guard Marcus Marper II was a third-team selection by the coaches of the conference.
The winner of the Joe Moore Award will be announced with a surprise visit and trophy presentation to the crowned school's campus. The Oregon Ducks appear to be the front runners, but Texas and the Army Black Knights have respectable bodies or work that will be heavily considered.
In the meantime, the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks will take the field against the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night.
