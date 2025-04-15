Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Spring Game Freshmen Watchlist: Dakorien Moore, Na'Eem Offord, Brandon Finney

The Oregon Ducks' 2025 Spring Game is approaching, offering fans a first look at the team’s highly ranked freshman class. With several veterans gone, freshmen like Dakorien Moore, Na’eem Offord, Brandon Finney, and Dorian Brew are expected to step into key roles this season.

Olivia Cleary

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducksspring game is just a week away, and as it grows nearer, the anticipation only increases for a first look at some of Oregon's top-ranked freshman group. Oregon broke records with its 2025 recruiting class, setting a school record for the most 5-star recruits in a single class. The class also achieved the highest "rating per commit" of any program in the country. 

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18), wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) and running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrate a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"I think we just addressed a lot of the needs that we have in our future to make this a team that can continue to compete at the highest level," said Lanning after National Signing Day

The Spring Game on April 26 will mark the first opportunity for fans to get a look at Oregon’s freshmen. Some of these highly touted first-years are anticipated to contend for a starting spot on Oregon’s roster. 

College football is in an era where neither age nor experience dictates the impact a player can have on the field. Take Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith or Alabama’s Ryan Williams as an example. The two of them made instrumental impacts on their teams as just true freshmen. A similar storyline could unfold on Oregon’s roster in the 2025 season. 

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) walks toward the home locker room after a victory over the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

One player poised to make noise in the upcoming season is freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. 

When Moore committed to Oregon back in July, he became one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history to sign with the Ducks. 

Moore is known for his speed and precise route-running. He consistently gained yards after the catch throughout his high school career. As a senior, he recorded 74 receptions for 1,043 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

So far, it seems like Moore has been able to translate his high school dominance to the collegiate level. Coaches and players alike have praised Moore throughout spring ball for his leadership and athletic abilities. 

“He’s doing what was advertised,” quarterback Dante Moore said. “He’s true to his talent. He already had the mindset of competing really well, but real fast. He’s really good with his feet, got good hands. He’s for sure what people were saying, it’s true. He’s for sure, legit.” 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the other side of the ball, the Ducks secured commitments from three proven game-wreckers. Oregon signed 247Sports’ No. 3, No. 5, and No. 8 cornerbacks in Na’eem Offord, Brandon Finney, and Dorian Brew. 

Oregon's secondary enters 2025 with major holes to fill following the departures of starters Tysheem Johnson, Jabbar Muhammad, and Kobe Savage. That opens the door for the trio to contend for a starting spot. All three were top-10 national cornerback recruits and have the qualities to not only compete but succeed at the college level. 

Redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu is another name to watch. After missing last season with an injury, the former top-60 recruit is turning heads this spring. 

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Ify’s a really competitive player,” defensive backs coach Chris Hampton said. “Tough, loves the game. Doesn’t say a whole bunch, just kind of laid-back demeanor and does his job consistently, and that’s the thing that you love about him.” 

With so much young talent and opportunity, Oregon’s secondary could be defined by its freshmen in 2025. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With several veterans gone, freshmen and other unproven players will have real opportunities to step into key roles for Oregon this season. The talent is there, now it's about translating it to the field. 

The spring game will be the public’s first opportunity to see the potential impact these players could have in the coming season. 

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

