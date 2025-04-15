Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Makhi Hughes Credits Brother Na'eem Offord For Transfer Portal Decision

The Oregon Ducks landed four-star transfer running back Makhi Hughes from the Tulane Green Wave from the portal this offseason. Hughes said on Tuesday that his brother, Ducks' Na'eem Offord. was a big reason for his decision.

Cory Pappas

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks landed Tulane running back Makhi Hughes in the transfer portal this offseason. Hughes was rated as one of the top running backs in this year’s portal and will likely be the Ducks lead back in the fall. 

Hughes spoke after spring practice on Tuesday to talk about his decision to come to join his half-brother, Na’eem Offord at Oregon and what he has seen from the rest of the running back room. 

Makhi Hughes On Why He Came To Oregon

Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Dayne Hodge (39) and linebacker Julien Simon (24) tackle Tulane running back Makhi Hughes
Nov 11, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Dayne Hodge (39) and linebacker Julien Simon (24) tackle Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. / Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images

Makhi Hughes joined the Tulane Green Wave out of high school in 2022. The last two seasons at Tulane, Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hughes earned First-team All-AAC honors in both 2023 and 2024. He entered the portal after the 2024 season and was rated as a four-star transfer per 247Sports.

Hughes’s half-brother, Na’eem Offord, was a five-star cornerback in the class of 2025 and signed with the Ducks. Hughes said that Offord played a big role in him choosing to go to Eugene.

“What I heard about Eugene is it’s a peaceful place here…I also have a brother here (Na’eem Offord), he’s a freshman. Helps for my parents to get here, to watch both of us,” Hughes said. “Wherever he planned to go, I was planning to go with him too. Play with him together, one more time, or another two. Where he goes, I want to go with him too.”

Hughes and Offord are now both reunited as Ducks. Hughes also spoke about the rest of the Oregon running back room, including freshmen Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison.

“They (Hill and Davison) work very hard. Work hard in the weight room, and also just watching film. They are showing their improvement. They are two good ‘backs. Blessed to have to have these two in the program,” Hughes said. “It’s a talented running back room. We all compete, push each other…They’re good guys. Very blessed to have good talent as a running back room.”

Time For A New Lead Back In Eugene 

For the past few seasons, the leading rushers for Oregon have been Bucky Irving and Jordan James. Irving was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had the best rookie season for any running back last year. James took over for Irving in 2024 and rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He announced at the conclusion of the season he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now the Ducks will have to turn to someone else to carry the load. The good news is that there is a mix of both young talent and experience to help fill this void. In addition to players like Hughes, Hill, and Davison, running back Noah Whittington is returning for another season. 

Whittington has been with the Ducks since 2022 and was the second leading rusher for them in 2024.  

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

