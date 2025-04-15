Oregon Ducks' Makhi Hughes Credits Brother Na'eem Offord For Transfer Portal Decision
The Oregon Ducks landed Tulane running back Makhi Hughes in the transfer portal this offseason. Hughes was rated as one of the top running backs in this year’s portal and will likely be the Ducks lead back in the fall.
Hughes spoke after spring practice on Tuesday to talk about his decision to come to join his half-brother, Na’eem Offord at Oregon and what he has seen from the rest of the running back room.
Makhi Hughes On Why He Came To Oregon
Makhi Hughes joined the Tulane Green Wave out of high school in 2022. The last two seasons at Tulane, Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hughes earned First-team All-AAC honors in both 2023 and 2024. He entered the portal after the 2024 season and was rated as a four-star transfer per 247Sports.
Hughes’s half-brother, Na’eem Offord, was a five-star cornerback in the class of 2025 and signed with the Ducks. Hughes said that Offord played a big role in him choosing to go to Eugene.
“What I heard about Eugene is it’s a peaceful place here…I also have a brother here (Na’eem Offord), he’s a freshman. Helps for my parents to get here, to watch both of us,” Hughes said. “Wherever he planned to go, I was planning to go with him too. Play with him together, one more time, or another two. Where he goes, I want to go with him too.”
Hughes and Offord are now both reunited as Ducks. Hughes also spoke about the rest of the Oregon running back room, including freshmen Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison.
“They (Hill and Davison) work very hard. Work hard in the weight room, and also just watching film. They are showing their improvement. They are two good ‘backs. Blessed to have to have these two in the program,” Hughes said. “It’s a talented running back room. We all compete, push each other…They’re good guys. Very blessed to have good talent as a running back room.”
Time For A New Lead Back In Eugene
For the past few seasons, the leading rushers for Oregon have been Bucky Irving and Jordan James. Irving was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had the best rookie season for any running back last year. James took over for Irving in 2024 and rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He announced at the conclusion of the season he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now the Ducks will have to turn to someone else to carry the load. The good news is that there is a mix of both young talent and experience to help fill this void. In addition to players like Hughes, Hill, and Davison, running back Noah Whittington is returning for another season.
Whittington has been with the Ducks since 2022 and was the second leading rusher for them in 2024.