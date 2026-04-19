Dan Lanning Previews Plans to Celebrate Oregon Ducks in the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and Oregon Ducks fans are eagerly anticipating seeing where their top stars from last season will play their professional careers. Much like last year, Oregon will have several players hear their names called in the draft.

Former tight end Kenyon Sadiq and defensive back Dillon Thieneman are among the two players projected to go in the first round, but several other former Ducks who will go later on have the potential to be stars in the NFL.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Following Saturday’s spring practice, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about the upcoming draft and how he has been involved with his players in the process, leading up to the event scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to 25.

Dan Lanning’s Involvement in the NFL Draft:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Try to be a part of as much of that as possible. We’re sitting in a unique situation where we have a lot of guys that are going to probably hear their name called that first day, which is exciting for this program, and it’s a credit to them and the work that they put in,” Lanning said.

“It’s a weekend to celebrate. Guys chasing their dreams and reaching those opportunities, and we’re grateful. They’re reaching those opportunities because of the work that they put in, and they’ll forever be Ducks. So, really excited to see where guys go,” Lanning said.

“And I know there’ll be a couple guys that their name gets called later than they anticipated, or maybe it doesn’t get called at all, and I’m excited to see what those guys do with that opportunity as well, but I know this our phone’s been ringing a lot lately and there’s going to be some Ducks that create big opportunities for themselves over this weekend, and are going to be guys that everybody recognizes going in next fall,” Lanning continued.

Oregon Players Drafted Under Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his four seasons as Oregon’s coach, not only has Lanning helped the Ducks return to competing on a national championship level, but he’s also played a critical role in developing talent. Oregon's draft prospects this offseason played a major role in the Ducks' second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

24 Oregon players who played under Lanning have been drafted into the NFL. The most notable former Oregon stars that have made an impact on their NFL teams include Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, two Oregon players were selected in the first round, including defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (Pittsburgh Steelers) and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (Washington Commanders). A program record 10 Oregon players were selected in the 2025 draft, a mark that could be broken this year.

Entering this year’s draft, Dillon Thieneman and Kenyon Sadiq will likely be the two Oregon players selected in the first round. Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon has the potential to be the third Oregon player selected in the draft.

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