Oregon Ducks' Offensive Line Plays Key Role in Dante Moore's Elite Performance
In the preceding week's fall to the Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) allowed six sacks and 15 total pressures. Just a week later, at SHI Stadium against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), the now No. 6 college football program in the country's offensive line made a complete turnaround.
Coach A'lique Terry's unit, led by junior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, allowed zero sacks in the 56-10 beatdown. Their continuous effort at the line of scrimmage made redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's life a whole lot easier in the pocket.
Moore was able to bounce back from his struggles driving the ball down the field against the Hoosiers and get back into his normal groove, finishing with four touchdowns and one interception on 290 passing yards, even rushing for 49 yards on three carries versus Rutgers. The Heisman Trophy candidate completed 15-for-20 passes, moving his season's completion percentage to 72.3.
He thanked the work that coach Terry's group did for him against the Scarlet Knights during the postgame media availability.
"I think it starts with coach Terry. He's the greatest offensive line coach in the country and in the world. I feel like he dissected this defense really well, understanding the front they're playing, it's a little weird front, but understanding how the linebackers flow and the different ways to get different running backs the ball. I feel like he did a great job just preaching to the front five of how to block the different schemes."- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
This is the standard for offensive coordinator Will Stein’s component of coach Dan Lanning's vision.
Even without junior Jayden Limar, Oregon's running back room finished with 415 total rushing yards on 15.1 yards per carry in New Jersey. That included long touchdown runs of 68, 35, 28, and 20 yards.
It helps that Rutgers' defense has struggled mightily throughout the start of their winless Big Ten Conference slate.
Redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington (season-high 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries), along with a pair of true freshmen running backs in Jordon Davison (season-high 100 rushing yards and one touchdown) and Dierre Hill Jr. (62 rushing yards and one touchdown on five carries), were the trio in the backfield finding their footing at SHI Stadium.
"We have great running backs, and we have running backs who can play anywhere. I'm just glad to have them in the backfield with me. I have 100 percent confidence in them. I feel like it starts with coach Terry and coach Stein, the whole offensive crew, but coach Terry does a great job. Late nights, early mornings, just preaching to the guys about different schemes and how we're going to block it."- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
The midseason candidate for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's best offensive line, made a step back in the right direction, allowing the pass and run game to operate at the high level that is expected every week. Oregon travels back to the Pacific Northwest, preparing to host the floundering Wisconsin Badgers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25.