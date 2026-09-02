Oregon’s Reported Kickoff Time at Ohio State Is Significant for Two Reasons

One of the Oregon Ducks' biggest games of the 2026 college football season reportedly has a start time. According to The Athletic, the No. 2 Ducks' Nov. 7 matchup against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game broadcast will be on CBS.

In what could be one of the biggest college football games of the regular season, the matchup will hold major Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications. Regardless of who wins on Nov. 7, the Ducks and Buckeyes could meet a few weeks later for a rematch in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and Buckeyes enter the season both with national championship expectations and Heisman Trophy contenders at quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State). With the game scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, here are two reasons the kickoff time is significant.

Oregon Ducks Avoid 9 a.m. PT Kickoff

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, one of the many challenges that the four former Pac-12 members, the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Washington Huskies, have had to learn to adjust to is the 9 a.m. PT body clock kickoff.

Except for the Ducks, who’ve only had one Big Ten regular-season loss since joining the conference, their former Pac-12 rivals haven’t been so fortunate. However, when facing a top foe in the Buckeyes, avoiding the early start time benefits the Ducks and gives them more time to follow their normal game-day routine after traveling three time zones.

Before Lanning's tenure, the last time the Ducks played the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sept. 11, 2021, Oregon upset Ohio State 35-28 while playing on a 9 a.m. PT body clock. Former Ducks running back CJ Verdell ran all over the Buckeyes, finishing with 20 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ducks' only loss in Big Ten play came at Autzen Stadium, as they lost 30-20 to the Indiana Hoosiers last season. If all goes well in their first three road games of the season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 12), No. 14 USC Trojans (Sept. 26), and Illinois Fighting Illini (Oct. 24), the Ducks will be taking a 15-game road winning streak dating back to 2023 into Columbus.

Game Transition From Daylight to Nighttime

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Columbus, if the weather holds up, will provide Oregon and Ohio State fans with a spectacular November sunset. It’s one of many reasons why college football fans love the 3:30 p.m. games. Much of the second half between the Ducks and the Buckeyes will be played under the lights, which, if the game lives up to the hype, will create a louder and more intense atmosphere at one of the noisiest venues in college football.

If anything is for certain, Dan Lanning’s group will be up to the task of facing the energetic environment in Columbus, as one of their best wins of the 2025 season came in a whiteout environment at Beaver Stadium against the Penn State Nittany Lions, a game Oregon won 30-24 in double overtime as former safety Dillon Thieneman’s interception sealed the win.

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are six-point underdogs for the Nov. 7 clash in Columbus.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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