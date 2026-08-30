Oregon Transfer Andrew Olesh’s Candid Admission About Penn State Loss

EUGENE - Oregon transfer tight end Andrew Olesh’s path to Eugene included a memorable view of the Ducks from the opposite sideline.

Olesh remembers the Ducks' double-overtime victory at Penn State all too well... He was on the opposite sideline of that game in Happy Valley, as a Nittany Lions freshman.

Oregon Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh | Seigher Brown

The "White Out" lived up to the hype... delivering all the pageantry of one of college football’s grandest traditions, and both literal fireworks above Beaver Stadium and figurative fireworks on the field.

Oregon Transfer Andrew Olesh Opens Up On Ducks vs. Penn State

Playing in front of the largest crowd ever to watch an Oregon football game, a crowd of 111,015 overwhelmingly Penn State fans, the then-No. 6 Ducks silenced Beaver Stadium when defensive back Dillon Thieneman intercepted quarterback Drew Allar on then-No. 3 Penn State’s first play of double overtime, sealing Oregon’s 30-24 victory.

“Both teams played a really good game,” Olesh told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I was really impressed with what Oregon had and how they finished out the game."

Oregon Ducks transfer tight end Andrew Olesh | Seigher Brown

The result was obviously deflating for Penn State’s sideline. For Olesh, it shifted his perspective of the Ducks, making him wonder what his college football career might have looked like had he made a different choice coming out of high school.

“After they won the game, obviously everybody was disappointed on our sideline, but I kind of - I was like, ‘Damn, you know, they were recruiting me in high school,’” Olesh said. “So I was like, ‘I could have been on that side of the ball.’”

Olesh signed with Penn State over Oregon, Michigan, Florida and Notre Dame, among others. Penn State's coach Jame Franklin was let go during Olesh's freshman season. Olesh went on to reflect on the decision and his time with the Nittany Lions, with no regrets.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the day though, I don't regret picking Penn State. They did a lot for me - coach Franklin, (tight ends) coach (Ty) Howle - all of them, did a really, really good job. It's unfortunate how stuff turned out, but I'm very, very happy where I'm at now," Olesh said.

Olesh was the No. 1 tight end in the nation, and the No. 29 overall player for the class of 2025. Olesh had Oregon in his top five finalist schools before picking Penn State. As a former 5-star, Olesh was Penn State’s highest-ever ranked tight end recruit and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Dan Lanning's Impact on Andrew Olesh's Transfer Decision

Olesh singled out Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s sustained success as one of the reasons he wanted to transfer to the Ducks.

“He’s a winning coach,” Olesh said. “You look at the stats, you look at the past couple years, he’s been getting better and better every year. So, I mean, he just has a program I really wanted to be a part of.”

To Olesh, makes Lanning different than other coaches is his ability to connect off the field. The impact that Lanning has had on Olesh, personally, is evident.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s not just about football. He’s also about, like, family. He’s not just about business,” Olesh said. “He’s going to randomly text you one day or randomly call you one day just to ask how you’re doing. And that’s something I really appreciate. He’s not just for football, he’s for family and stuff outside of football.”

Andrew Olesh In Competitive Tight End Room

For Olesh, Oregon is a long way from home. He went to Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, Pennsylvania... just over 150 miles from State College.

He has a prime opportunity in front of him with the Ducks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have a clear starter at tight end in Jamari Johnson, but the pecking order behind him is still taking shape. Intel gathered by Oregon Ducks on SI suggests Olesh is emerging as a strong candidate for the backup role. Also competing in the tight ends room is Clemson transfer Markus Dixon and 6-7 true freshman Kendre Harrison.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer made an underrated impact on Olesh and his decision to transfer to Oregon.

“(Mehringer) is one of the main reasons I came to Oregon,” Olesh said. “It does feel really good that he was a tight end coach last year and now he’s the coordinator. He knows how to get the tight ends the ball, so that’s a really good thing to have. He’s a great coach, great person, too.”

Olesh has taken this offseason as an opportunity to learn from Johnson, who was recently named to the 2026 Biletnikoff Award watch list.

"I’ve learned a lot, just like the way he runs routes. He’s really smooth. And that’s one of my biggest strengths - is the passing game - and just seeing stuff I can learn off of him, that helps my game a lot. And he’s a really good blocker, too," Olesh said.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Helping lead his high school to a 12-3 record as a senior, Olesh finished with an impressive 75 receptions for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 166 rushing yards.

After one season in at the college level, Olesh is feeling more confident as the "game has slowed down" for him. He has embraced the tight end competition in Eugene.

"We’re a really competitive group, and we’re always pushing each other every single day to get better and better. So, at the end of the day, we want Oregon to win football games. So we’re going to do what we can to push each other and get better and better every day," Olesh said.

Back in September of 2025, Olesh was looking at Oregon from the opposite sideline. Now, he will be running out of the tunnel at Autzen Stadium in a Ducks uniform, ready to make an immediate impact.

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