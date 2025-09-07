Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Blowout Sparks Oklahoma State Cowboys Hot Take

The Oklahoma State Cowboys radio broadcast during the game against the Oregon Ducks was taken aback by just how lopsided the game in Autzen Stadium turned out to be, calling the result 'rock bottom' for the Oklahoma State program.

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks improved to 2-0 at Autzen Stadium in a demolition of Oklahoma State by a final score of 69-3. All three phases for the Ducks executed at a high level, and the Oklahoma State visiting radio team had some interesting comments regarding the blowout Oregon win.

Oklahoma State Radio Broadcast Calls Game "Rock Bottom" For Pokes

Aug 28, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy takes the field prior to the game against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

“You can't put a Band-Aid on this and make it look any better. It's the worst score we've seen in a long time on Oklahoma State football. ... This is about as bad a beatdown as I've seen in a long, long time for Oklahoma State football. I thought we hit rock bottom at Colorado. This is even worse.”

The “rock bottom” that the Oklahoma State radio team spoke about on-air was the inverse of the feelings Ducks fans had in Autzen Stadium during the week two game. The Ducks dragged Oklahoma State to rock bottom through the play of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. 

Moore finished the game 16 of 21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Moore once again was spreading the ball around, as ten different Ducks recorded a reception yesterday. The legend of Dakorien Moore continues to grow as the freshman receiver caught one touchdown and rushed in a touchdown on a sweep play to the outside. The Ducks put up a whopping 631 yards of total offense on the day.

Oregon Ducks Defense Reels In Two Pick-Sixes

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard works out during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks' defense played a big role in handing Oklahoma State their “rock bottom” moment, as referenced by the Oklahoma State radio. The Ducks' defense was stout, pulling in back-to-back interceptions while returning both for touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard reeled in a pass while he was lurking in coverage. Woodyard was animated after the game when talking about his pick-six.

“Yeah, just following my rules on the play, I was on the tight end block and I kind of snuck back into the defensive line. My d-line was always in the quarterback's face, and it fell into my hands.” 

Dan Lanning And Mike Gundy Traded Jabs In Week Leading Up To Game

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes the hand of Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The matchup had been preceded by Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning trading jabs through press conferences, with the heated topic of NIL coming up. Lanning simply replied to Lundy’s antics by suggesting that some teams spend to win, while others save to have an excuse as to why they don't.

The Ducks will play Oklahoma State at least once more in the next decade, with the Ducks' return fixture to Stillwater taking place next season before conference play gets underway. The Ducks will now set their sights on a trip to Illinois to take on Northwestern in week 3.

